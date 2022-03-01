Vivo X80 series will reportedly be launched in India in April. The series is expected to comprise Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+ models, and the lineup is likely to succeed the Vivo X70 series. A phone from the lineup, speculated to be the Vivo X80 Pro, was recently spotted at the top of AnTuTu performance benchmark ranking after it allegedly scored over a million points. The flagship Vivo handset is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Citing industry sources, MySmartPrice reports that the Vivo X80 series will debut in India in April 2022, and it may launch in China first. The report also suggests that the Vivo X80 Pro+ may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a Zeiss-tuned camera setup with Vivo's Gimbal Stabilisation.

Recently, a rumoured Vivo X80 series smartphone was spotted on benchmarking platform AnTuTu, which in a post on Weibo said that a Vivo smartphone with model number PD2186X had a total score of 1,072,221 points. AnTuTu said that the phone in question is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and it achieved the highest score so far among all the running models.

Vivo X80 series price (rumoured)

Citing a tipster, a report said that the Vivo X80 could be priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), Vivo X80 Pro at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 53,800), and Vivo X80 Pro+ at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,400). The alleged specifications of the series also surfaced online.

Vivo X80 specifications (expected)

Vivo X80 is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could pack a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It may come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 tertiary camera. A 44-megapixel shooter could be present at the front for selfies.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications (expected)

Vivo X80 Pro could feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with 120HZ refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone may get a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 secondary sensor, a tertiary 12-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It could have the same 44-megapixel selfie camera as on the vanilla model.

Vivo X80 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It could pack a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a secondary 48-megapixel IMX598 camera, and two 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensors with 2x and 5x zoom.

