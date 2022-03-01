Technology News
loading

Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April, May Debut in China First

Vivo X80 Series is expected to feature three models — Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2022 16:42 IST
Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April, May Debut in China First

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X80 series is expected to follow Vivo X70 series of smartphones

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 series of phones are said to come with 120Hz display
  • The phones are tipped to feature 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • Vivo X80 Pro may get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Vivo X80 series will reportedly be launched in India in April. The series is expected to comprise Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+ models, and the lineup is likely to succeed the Vivo X70 series. A phone from the lineup, speculated to be the Vivo X80 Pro, was recently spotted at the top of AnTuTu performance benchmark ranking after it allegedly scored over a million points. The flagship Vivo handset is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Citing industry sources, MySmartPrice reports that the Vivo X80 series will debut in India in April 2022, and it may launch in China first. The report also suggests that the Vivo X80 Pro+ may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a Zeiss-tuned camera setup with Vivo's Gimbal Stabilisation.

Recently, a rumoured Vivo X80 series smartphone was spotted on benchmarking platform AnTuTu, which in a post on Weibo said that a Vivo smartphone with model number PD2186X had a total score of 1,072,221 points. AnTuTu said that the phone in question is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and it achieved the highest score so far among all the running models.

Vivo X80 series price (rumoured)

Citing a tipster, a report said that the Vivo X80 could be priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), Vivo X80 Pro at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 53,800), and Vivo X80 Pro+ at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,400). The alleged specifications of the series also surfaced online.

Vivo X80 specifications (expected)

Vivo X80 is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could pack a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It may come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 tertiary camera. A 44-megapixel shooter could be present at the front for selfies.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications (expected)

Vivo X80 Pro could feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with 120HZ refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone may get a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 secondary sensor, a tertiary 12-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It could have the same 44-megapixel selfie camera as on the vanilla model.

Vivo X80 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It could pack a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a secondary 48-megapixel IMX598 camera, and two 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensors with 2x and 5x zoom.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Price, Vivo X80 Specifications, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro Price, Vivo X80 Pro Specifications, Vivo X80 Pro Plus, Vivo X80 Pro Plus Price, Vivo X80 Pro Plus Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Instagram to Shut Down IGTV App, Set to Increase Investment in Reels

Related Stories

Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April, May Debut in China First
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  2. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 With 27 Sports Mode Launched: Details Here
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  4. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  5. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  6. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  8. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  9. Dizo Watch 2 Sports India Launch Date Set for March 2
  10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Visits Geekbench, Galaxy F23 Tipped to Launch in March
#Latest Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1, Number of Extra Daily Free Raid Passes Increased
  2. CryptoWire Partners With Bitbns to Trade India’s First Crypto Index ‘IC15’
  3. Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3, PureBook Pro 15.6 Launched by Laptops Licensee OFF Global
  4. MediaTek Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000, Dimensity 1300 Chipsets Launched: All Details
  5. Realme V25 Storage Configuration, Realme Buds Q2s Design Teased Ahead of March 3 Launch
  6. Twitter Traffic Slowdown Reinstated in Russia Over 'Fake' Ukraine Posts: Report
  7. Asus Set to Announce a 'New TV Viewing Experience' In India on March 3
  8. Nvidia Says Employee, Company Information Leaked Online After Cyberattack
  9. WhatsApp Message Emoji Reaction Animation Spotted on Android: Details
  10. Google, Meta Face Penalties in Russia as Deadline Passes to Open Local Offices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.