Vivo X80 Pro+ with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Could Launch in September: Report

Vivo X80 Pro+ is said to be the most premium Vivo X80 series handset.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 August 2022 23:51 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X80 Pro+ may feature a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display

  • Vivo X80 Pro+ could feature a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup
  • It is said to pack 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage
  • The Vivo X80 Pro+ is likely to support 120W fast charging

Vivo reportedly has another X80 series in the works which will launch in September. A new report suggests that this smartphone will not be an upgraded variant of the already-released Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. This smartphone will reportedly be the rumoured Vivo X80 Pro+. The handset has been tipped to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo X80 Pro+ is expected to be positioned above the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro upon arrival, as per the report.

According to a report by GSMArena citing industry sources, Vivo is planning to unveil a new X series smartphone in September. This handset is expected to be the Vivo X80 Pro+. It will not be an upgraded variant of the Vivo X80 or the Vivo X80 Pro, the report claims.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is believed to be the most premium smartphone in the Vivo X80 lineup. We can expect it to be more expensive than the Vivo X80 Pro, which is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

This smartphone is reportedly powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. An earlier report suggests that the Vivo X80 Pro+ may feature a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel GN1 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is also believed to sport a 32-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to support 120W fast charging as well. The handset has also been tipped to feature 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage.

In related news, another Vivo X80 series smartphone was purportedly spotted on the Google Play supported devices list. It is speculated to be the Vivo X80 Lite 5G — a toned-down version of the regular Vivo X80 which could pack a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

