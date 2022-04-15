Technology News
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS; India Launch Could Be Imminent

Vivo X80 series is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 15 April 2022 19:23 IST
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS; India Launch Could Be Imminent

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X80 series is expected to succeed the Vivo X70 lineup which was released in 2021

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 is said to have a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display
  • Vivo X80 could feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • It is believed to be equipped with an X-axis linear motor

Vivo X80 series is expected to arrive in China in the coming weeks. The global rollout is expected to follow soon. Now, the two handsets from the Vivo X80 lineup have been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications site, which suggests that its launch in India may be inching closer as well. The base Vivo X80 and the top-end Vivo X80 Pro+ could be equipped with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with a Mali G70 GPU.

The supposed BIS listing was spotted by 91Mobiles, which mentions two Vivo devices bearing the model numbers V2144 and V2145. The prior is believed to be the base Vivo X80 with the latter being the Vivo X80 Pro+ handset. There has not been much information regarding the Vivo X80 Pro. Furthermore, the company is also yet to officially unveil these smartphones.

Vivo X80 specifications (rumoured)

Past reports have hinted at some of the key specifications of the Vivo X80. As we mentioned earlier, It is believed to be powered by a Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with a Mali G70 GPU. There could be 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants at launch. The Vivo X80 could feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is tipped to pack 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor. There could also be 13-megapixel and 12-megapixel secondary sensors at the back. In the front, it could be fitted with a 44-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is believed to feature a couple of gaming-oriented features, like an X-axis linear motor for tactile feedback. The phone is also supposed to have a 4,000mm square chamber for improved heat dissipation.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro Plus, Vivo, Vivo X80 India Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Poco C40 Tipped to Launch With Non-Qualcomm, Non-MediaTek SoC; Could Run on MIUI Go: Report

