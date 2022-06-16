Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G is reportedly making its way to markets soon. The Chinese brand is yet to confirm the official launch date, but according to a fresh leak, the smartphone ​will make its global debut in October. The Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The upcoming flagship smartphone is expected to reach the Indian market as well. It is likely to be positioned above the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro in the country.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in association with MySmartPrice, has suggested the global launch details of the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G. As per the report, the most premium smartphone in the Vivo X80 lineup will make its way to the global market in October. The launch timeline is tentative and could change due to supply chain constraints. The smartphone is said to be powered by unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, which could be an upgrade to the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Vivo X80 Pro is expected to launch in India under the Vivo X80 series. The lineup includes Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro, which went official in May. The vanilla Vivo X80 has a starting price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the price of the Vivo X80 Pro has been set at Rs. 79,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

An earlier report had claimed that the Vivo X80 Pro+ could feature a quad rear camera setup. The camera unit is tipped to include a 50-megapixel GN1 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598-based ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. For selfies, the smartphone could come with a 32-megapixel shooter. It is speculated to feature a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with 120H refresh rate. It is likely to have support for 120W fast charging as well.

