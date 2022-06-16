Technology News
loading

Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G is likely to be positioned above the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro in the Indian market.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 June 2022 12:44 IST
Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X80 (pictured) and Vivo X80 Pro were unveiled in India in May

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G is reportedly in the works
  • The October launch timeline could vary due to supply chain issues
  • Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G is yet to be officially confirmed by the company

Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G is reportedly making its way to markets soon. The Chinese brand is yet to confirm the official launch date, but according to a fresh leak, the smartphone ​will make its global debut in October. The Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The upcoming flagship smartphone is expected to reach the Indian market as well. It is likely to be positioned above the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro in the country.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in association with MySmartPrice, has suggested the global launch details of the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G. As per the report, the most premium smartphone in the Vivo X80 lineup will make its way to the global market in October. The launch timeline is tentative and could change due to supply chain constraints. The smartphone is said to be powered by unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, which could be an upgrade to the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Vivo X80 Pro is expected to launch in India under the Vivo X80 series. The lineup includes Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro, which went official in May. The vanilla Vivo X80 has a starting price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the price of the Vivo X80 Pro has been set at Rs. 79,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

An earlier report had claimed that the Vivo X80 Pro+ could feature a quad rear camera setup. The camera unit is tipped to include a 50-megapixel GN1 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598-based ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. For selfies, the smartphone could come with a 32-megapixel shooter. It is speculated to feature a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with 120H refresh rate. It is likely to have support for 120W fast charging as well.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X80

Vivo X80

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp, 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Capable cameras
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications from first-party apps
Read detailed Vivo X80 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Software is a bit buggy
Read detailed Vivo X80 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X80 Pro Plus 5G, Vivo X80 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Vivo X80 Series, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Soon as Phone Teased on Flipkart
Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  2. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  5. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
  7. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edited With Stainless Steel Body, Ultra HD Display Launched: Details
  2. Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75 Percent
  3. TRAI Issues New Guidelines for CAS, SMS Testing and Certification Process for Broadcasting Sector
  4. Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
  5. Audi's E-Tron's Used Batteries to Be Deployed in Numan’s E-Rickshaws Scheduled to Launch Next Year
  6. Tecno Pova Neo 5G Spotted on IMEI Database, Hints at India Launch: Report
  7. Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE May Be Cancelled, No New Fan Edition Devices in the Future: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Soon as Phone Teased on Flipkart
  10. Josh Andrés Rivera Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.