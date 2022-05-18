Technology News
Vivo X80 Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo X80 series has already been launched globally and in China.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 May 2022 10:50 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo

Vivo X80 series features an imaging system that is co-engineered with Zeiss

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 Pro packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India
  • It comes with 80W Flash Charge wired, 50W wireless charging support
  • The Vivo X80 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Vivo X80 series is set to launch in India today at 12pm IST. This lineup that includes the vanilla Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro has already been launched in China and Malaysia. These smartphones are confirmed to feature an imaging system that has been co-engineered with Zeiss. There is also the V1+ Chip for AI video enhancement and improved low-light recordings. Depending on the region, the Vivo X80 Pro packs either the Dimensity 9000 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The company has confirmed that the Vivo X80 Pro will arrive in India with the latter chipset.

Vivo X80 series India launch event livestream

The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro India launch event will begin today at 12pm IST. The event will be livestreamed on Vivo India's official YouTube channel, and we've embedded it below:

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro price in India expected

Vivo has already launched these smartphones in China. The vanilla Vivo X80 had a launch price of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, whereas the Vivo X80 Pro cost CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Vivo X80 specifications

This smartphone has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Dimensity 9000 SoC and runs on Android 12. For optics, the Vivo X80 boasts a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 RGBW primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. It sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Vivo X80 can come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge technology. This smartphone is also equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. In India, this smartphone arrives with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This model offers the option to pick between 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM options. This handset features a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GNV primary sensor, along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX598 sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-telephoto f/3.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

This smartphone can house up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, The Vivo X80 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X80 Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
