Technology News
loading

Vivo X80 Lite 5G Reportedly in the Works, Tipped to Launch Alongside Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G

Vivo X80 Lite 5G is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 June 2022 18:44 IST
Vivo X80 Lite 5G Reportedly in the Works, Tipped to Launch Alongside Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro were launched in India in May

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 Lite 5G may pack up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage
  • There is no other official detail available regarding this handset
  • The Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G may pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Vivo X80 Lite 5G is said to be currently under development. The company's flagship X80 lineup already includes the vanilla Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro. The Chinese tech giant is expected to launch the Vivo X80 Lite 5G and Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G together later this year. According to a new report, the Vivo X80 Lite 5G may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC or a similarly specced Dimensity series chipset. Currently, there is no word from Vivo regarding the specifications of this handset.

As per a recent report by Root My Galaxy, in collaboration with Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Vivo X80 Lite 5G is being developed for the global market. It has reportedly come across a Vivo smartphone with the model number V2208 in the firmware code. This model number is believed to belong to the rumoured Vivo X80 Lite 5G. The report further speculates that this smartphone could be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC or Dimensity series chipset. It is expected to feature up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

In related news, the more powerful Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G has been tipped to arrive in October. It is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The handset could feature a quad rear camera setup headline by a 50-megapixel GN1 primary sensor. There could also be a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. In the front, the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G is likely to sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone may feature a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to support 120W fast charging as well.

To recall, the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro have already been launched in India. The smartphones are powered by a Dimensity 9000 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, respectively.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo X80

Vivo X80

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp, 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Capable cameras
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications from first-party apps
Read detailed Vivo X80 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Software is a bit buggy
Read detailed Vivo X80 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X80 Lite 5G, Vivo, Vivo X80 Pro Plus 5G
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Poco F4 5G With Snapdragon 870 India Launch Date Confirmed: Details 
Vivo X80 Lite 5G Reportedly in the Works, Tipped to Launch Alongside Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Launch in India On June 23: Details
  2. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  3. Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Mi Smart Band 7 Alleged BIS Certifications Hints India Launch Soon
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  8. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  9. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  10. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Reportedly Working on a Subscription Plan With Exclusive Features
  2. Huawei Enjoy 50 With Kirin 710A, Harmony OS 2.0 Goes on Sale: All the Details
  3. Fastest-Growing Black Hole in the Universe, 7,000 Times Brighter Than the Entire Milky Way
  4. Dakota Johnson Plans to Make Madame Web a ‘Very Cool’ Character
  5. Avatar: The Last Airbender Franchise to Expand With Three New Animated Movies
  6. Vivo X80 Lite 5G Reportedly in the Works, Tipped to Launch Alongside Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G
  7. Poco F4 5G With Snapdragon 870 India Launch Date Confirmed: Details 
  8. Dead Star Caught Ripping Apart Planetary System in a Rare Incidence of Cosmic Cannibilism
  9. Airtel Xstream Fiber Launches in Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Details
  10. Noise Buds VS104 TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.