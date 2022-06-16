Vivo X80 Lite 5G is said to be currently under development. The company's flagship X80 lineup already includes the vanilla Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro. The Chinese tech giant is expected to launch the Vivo X80 Lite 5G and Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G together later this year. According to a new report, the Vivo X80 Lite 5G may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC or a similarly specced Dimensity series chipset. Currently, there is no word from Vivo regarding the specifications of this handset.

As per a recent report by Root My Galaxy, in collaboration with Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Vivo X80 Lite 5G is being developed for the global market. It has reportedly come across a Vivo smartphone with the model number V2208 in the firmware code. This model number is believed to belong to the rumoured Vivo X80 Lite 5G. The report further speculates that this smartphone could be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC or Dimensity series chipset. It is expected to feature up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

In related news, the more powerful Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G has been tipped to arrive in October. It is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The handset could feature a quad rear camera setup headline by a 50-megapixel GN1 primary sensor. There could also be a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. In the front, the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G is likely to sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone may feature a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to support 120W fast charging as well.

To recall, the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro have already been launched in India. The smartphones are powered by a Dimensity 9000 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, respectively.