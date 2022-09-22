Technology News
Vivo X80 Lite 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC, 6.44-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Czech Republic is set at CZK 9,999 (roughly Rs. 32,100).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 September 2022 12:36 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X80 Lite 5G (pictured) features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 Lite 5G features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
  • The new Vivo phone is available in two colour options
  • The Vivo X80 Lite 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery

Vivo X80 Lite 5G has launched in Czech Republic. The handset is currently listed on an online retailer's website in the country in two colour options and single storage configuration. It sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display also features up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ support, and 103 percent NTSC coverage. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Vivo X Lite 5G price, specification

Vivo X80 Lite 5G is currently listed in the Czech Republic on the online retailer Electro World's website with a price tag of CZK 9,999 (roughly Rs. 32,100). It is available in a single storage option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Vivo X80 Lite 5G comes in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

Vivo X80 Lite 5G specifications

Vivo X80 Lite 5G is a dual-SIM (nano) smartphone, which runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The handset sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 103 percent NTSC coverage, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It also gets 8GB of “Extended” RAM. The inbuilt storage can also be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset gets a colour changing rear panel. For optics, the Vivo X80 Lite 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The primary rear camera gets optical image stabilisation. At the front, the Vivo X80 Lite 5G sports a waterdrop-style notch to house the 50-megapixel selfie camera.

For connectivity, the Vivo X80 Lite 5G features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, NFC, and GPS support. It features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. For security, it features a fingerprint scanner. The handset sports a USB Type-C port for charging. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It measures 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.79mm, and weighs about 186g, according to the company.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.44-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2404 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X80 Lite 5G, Vivo X80 Lite 5G price, Vivo X80 Lite 5G specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Twitch Bans Unlicensed Gambling Streams Across Service Amid Rising Fears of Viewer Addiction
ESA Astronaut Candidates for Artemis II Lunar Mission Announced: All Details

