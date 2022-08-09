Vivo launched the regular Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro earlier this year in April. The company is reportedly also working on the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G, which might arrive in October. A new report suggests that the Chinese smartphone brand could also be gearing up to introduce the Vivo X80 Lite 5G. This handset was purportedly spotted on the Google Play supported devices list. In addition, a new iQoo Z6 series smartphone — the iQoo Z6x — was also spotted on the list of devices.

The rumoured Vivo X80 Lite 5G was spotted on the list of Google Play supported devices by MySmartPrice. It reportedly bears the model number V2208 alongside the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. The alleged listing does not reveal any specifications of this smartphone. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the listing of the handset along with the iQoo Z6x, on the list of Google Play supported devices.

According to a previous report, the Vivo V2208 model number — believed to be the Vivo X80 Lite 5G — was spotted in the firmware code of a Vivo smartphone. This handset is believed to be a toned-down version of the regular Vivo X80. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

To recall, the vanilla Vivo X80 was launched in India priced at Rs. 79,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging.

In addition, an iQoo smartphone with the model number V2164KA was also spotted on the Google Play Supported Devices List alongside the already-released iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6 Pro. This smartphone is said to be the iQoo Z6x. This is purportedly the first time that this smartphone has been spotted. We can expect more details to surface in the coming weeks regarding the iQoo Z6x.

