  Vivo X80 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6x Surface on Google Play Supported Devices Website, Likely to Launch Soon: Report

Vivo X80 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6x Surface on Google Play Supported Devices Website, Likely to Launch Soon: Report

Vivo X80 Lite 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 August 2022 19:10 IST
Vivo X80 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6x Surface on Google Play Supported Devices Website, Likely to Launch Soon: Report

Vivo has already launched the Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro in India

  • The Vivo X80 Lite 5G is said to offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • It is believed to be a toned-down version of the vanilla Vivo X80
  • The iQoo Z6x reportedly bears the model number V2164KA

Vivo launched the regular Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro earlier this year in April. The company is reportedly also working on the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G, which might arrive in October. A new report suggests that the Chinese smartphone brand could also be gearing up to introduce the Vivo X80 Lite 5G. This handset was purportedly spotted on the Google Play supported devices list. In addition, a new iQoo Z6 series smartphone — the iQoo Z6x — was also spotted on the list of devices.

The rumoured Vivo X80 Lite 5G was spotted on the list of Google Play supported devices by MySmartPrice. It reportedly bears the model number V2208 alongside the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. The alleged listing does not reveal any specifications of this smartphone. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the listing of the handset along with the iQoo Z6x, on the list of Google Play supported devices.

According to a previous report, the Vivo V2208 model number — believed to be the Vivo X80 Lite 5G — was spotted in the firmware code of a Vivo smartphone. This handset is believed to be a toned-down version of the regular Vivo X80. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

To recall, the vanilla Vivo X80 was launched in India priced at Rs. 79,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging.

In addition, an iQoo smartphone with the model number V2164KA was also spotted on the Google Play Supported Devices List alongside the already-released iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6 Pro. This smartphone is said to be the iQoo Z6x. This is purportedly the first time that this smartphone has been spotted. We can expect more details to surface in the coming weeks regarding the iQoo Z6x.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2404 pixels
Vivo X80 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6x
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X80 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6x Surface on Google Play Supported Devices Website, Likely to Launch Soon: Report
