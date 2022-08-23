Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro are getting the Android 13 update in India. Notably, this update is currently only available for those limited users who were accepted in the Android 13 Preview Program, which was opened last week. The companies said at the time that they were only accepting 500 users for each handset. So, purportedly a total of only 1,000 users are currently eligible to download this update. Vivo and iQoo have not revealed the release date for a wider roll-out of a stable Android 13 update.

Vivo and its subsidiary brand iQoo announced on Tuesday that the Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro users in India who were successful in applying for the Android 13 Preview Program can now install the Android 13 update. They have to simply go to Settings > System Update.

In addition, Vivo X80 Pro owners have to first upgrade their smartphone to the latest system version 12.0.12.7 or above. Similarly, iQoo 9 Pro users need to install system version 12.0.5.8 or above before installing this update. Both companies have mentioned that this preview update may slow the performance of smartphones for some users.

The remaining majority of Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro users in India who were not accepted in the Android 13 Preview Program will receive the stable Android 13 update via push notification after the event is over.

In related news, Google has also started rolling out Android 13 updates in India. According to a recent report, the Pixel 6a and Pixel 4a, which are officially available in India have started receiving Android 13 update in India. In addition, despite not being officially sold in India, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models are reportedly also getting the Android 13 software update in the country