Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Android 13 Preview Program in India Announced: How to Register

Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro users will have to update to the latest stable version before registering.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 17 August 2022 00:49 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo/ Twitter

Selected Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro users will get this update on August 23

Highlights
  • Vivo, iQoo have not revealed complete list of devices getting Android 13
  • The preview was announced after Android 13 rolled out to Pixel phones
  • Vivo and iQoo will select only 500 users for the preview programmes

Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro users will be eligible to sign up to try Android 13 previews ahead of the official rollout, the companies announced on Tuesday. Eligible smartphone owners who sign up for the preview program will receive an update on August 23, according to Vivo and iQoo. It is worth noting that only 500 users will be accepted into either programme. These users will get access to the upcoming Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 on their smartphones. However, users have to ensure that their smartphones are updated to the latest stable build before registering for the programme.

Vivo posted a tweet on Tuesday announcing that Vivo X80 Pro users can register for the Android 13 Preview Program. The company will only accept 500 users into the program. In order to sign up, users have to update their smartphone to the latest system version 12.0.12.7. Users who are selected will then be able to test out Funtouch OS 13 from August 23.

iQoo shared a similar tweet on Tuesday for iQoo 9 Pro owners. Prior to signing up, users have to upgrade their smartphone to system version 12.0.5.8 or above.

To register for the Android 13 Preview Program, Vivo X80 and iQoo 9 Pro users must go to Settings > System Update > Tap the Settings Icon > Trial version.

Several other Vivo and iQoo smartphones are believed to be eligible for the Android 13 update. However, the companies have not officially revealed a complete list of supported devices.

Meanwhile, Google started rolling out the stable build of Android 13 for Pixel smartphones on Monday. The Google Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a will receive the update to Android 13. Notably, Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a users will not be able to roll back to Android 12 after updating to Android 13.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Software is a bit buggy
Read detailed Vivo X80 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, colour-accurate AMOLED display
  • Good stereo speakers
  • Excellent fingerprint reader
  • Powerful SoC
  • 120W fast charging
  • Android 12
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
