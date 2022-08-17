Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro users will be eligible to sign up to try Android 13 previews ahead of the official rollout, the companies announced on Tuesday. Eligible smartphone owners who sign up for the preview program will receive an update on August 23, according to Vivo and iQoo. It is worth noting that only 500 users will be accepted into either programme. These users will get access to the upcoming Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 on their smartphones. However, users have to ensure that their smartphones are updated to the latest stable build before registering for the programme.

Vivo posted a tweet on Tuesday announcing that Vivo X80 Pro users can register for the Android 13 Preview Program. The company will only accept 500 users into the program. In order to sign up, users have to update their smartphone to the latest system version 12.0.12.7. Users who are selected will then be able to test out Funtouch OS 13 from August 23.

iQoo shared a similar tweet on Tuesday for iQoo 9 Pro owners. Prior to signing up, users have to upgrade their smartphone to system version 12.0.5.8 or above.

To register for the Android 13 Preview Program, Vivo X80 and iQoo 9 Pro users must go to Settings > System Update > Tap the Settings Icon > Trial version.

Several other Vivo and iQoo smartphones are believed to be eligible for the Android 13 update. However, the companies have not officially revealed a complete list of supported devices.

Meanwhile, Google started rolling out the stable build of Android 13 for Pixel smartphones on Monday. The Google Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a will receive the update to Android 13. Notably, Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a users will not be able to roll back to Android 12 after updating to Android 13.