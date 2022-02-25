Technology News
Vivo X Note Specifications Leaked, Said to Feature 7-Inch AMOLED Display

Vivo X Note is expected to feature a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 25 February 2022 18:12 IST
Vivo X Note Specifications Leaked, Said to Feature 7-Inch AMOLED Display

Unlike the Vivo X Note, the Vivo T1 5G came with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Note X has also got the TENAA certification
  • X Note will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • No details about the front camera of Vivo Note X have been revealed

Vivo X Note specifications have been leaked online by multiple tipsters. An upcoming Vivo phone was reportedly spotted on China's 3C certification site with the model number V2170A. One of the tipsters claims that this device will debut in China as Vivo X Note. Some key specifications of the device were also shared by the tipster. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo X Note is expected to come with an AMOLED display, a quad rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery. The rumoured Vivo X Note is said to debut as early as March this year.

As per the tipster WHY LAB, the model V2170A was previously expected to launch as the NEX 5 but will now launch as the Vivo X Note. The phone has also

Vivo X Note specifications (expected)

The tipster suggests that the Vivo X Note is expected to carry a huge 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and slightly curved edges with a centrally placed punch-hole housing for the front camera.

A second tipster Panda is Bald (translated) says that the Vivo X Note will measure 168x76x9.2mm and weigh about 221 grams. The rumoured Vivo phone is said to be a flagship device powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The phone is tipped to have a quad rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KGN1 primary camera, along with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor, and an 8-megapixel OV08A10 sensor with 5x zoom. No details about the front camera of the Vivo Note X have leaked yet.

As mentioned, the phone has been tipped to debut sometime next month.

Vivo Vivo X Note

Vivo Vivo X Note

Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X Note, Vivo X Series, Vivo X Note specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Airtel to Acquire Vodafone’s 4.7 Percent Indus Towers Stake if Funds Are Used for Vi
MyGov CEO Says India Will Set Up Centres for Transformational Artificial Intelligence

