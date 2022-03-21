Photo Credit: Why Lab/ Weibo
Vivo is speculated to have rebranded the rumoured Nex 5 smartphone to Vivo X Note. The phone has now been spotted in a listing on the company's China website. The supposed listing suggests some key specifications of the device along with its image and information about its variants. The Vivo X Note is said to sport a 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display equipped with a 3D ultrasonic wide-area fingerprint sensor. There has been no official word about this rumoured handset from Vivo, but the tipster who spotted the listing claims that Vivo X Note is set for an April 2022 release.
The alleged Vivo X Note listing was shared by tipster Whylab on Weibo. As previously mentioned, this rumoured offering from Vivo is expected to have a 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display fitted with a 3D ultrasonic wide-are fingerprint sensor. The display is tipped to have a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The leaked render suggests that the handset is expected to sport a curved edge display with a hole-punch slot for the selfie camera.
Vivo X Note is tipped to sport a large camera block on the rear panel, which is expected to feature a quad-camera setup. According to a previous report, this camera setup is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KGN1 primary camera sensor, along with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor, and an 8-megapixel OV08A10 sensor. Details regarding the front camera are yet to surface.
Vivo X Note is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. There are expected to be two variants of this handset - 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.
