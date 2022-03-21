Technology News
Vivo X Note Allegedly Listed on Official Website, Design and Specifications Leak

Vivo X Note is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 March 2022 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: Why Lab/ Weibo

Vivo X Note is believed to sport a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo X Note is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery
  • Vivo X Note is said to sport a 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display
  • It is rumoured to be releasing in April 2022

Vivo is speculated to have rebranded the rumoured Nex 5 smartphone to Vivo X Note. The phone has now been spotted in a listing on the company's China website. The supposed listing suggests some key specifications of the device along with its image and information about its variants. The Vivo X Note is said to sport a 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display equipped with a 3D ultrasonic wide-area fingerprint sensor. There has been no official word about this rumoured handset from Vivo, but the tipster who spotted the listing claims that Vivo X Note is set for an April 2022 release.

Vivo X Note specifications (expected)

The alleged Vivo X Note listing was shared by tipster Whylab on Weibo. As previously mentioned, this rumoured offering from Vivo is expected to have a 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display fitted with a 3D ultrasonic wide-are fingerprint sensor. The display is tipped to have a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The leaked render suggests that the handset is expected to sport a curved edge display with a hole-punch slot for the selfie camera.

Vivo X Note is tipped to sport a large camera block on the rear panel, which is expected to feature a quad-camera setup. According to a previous report, this camera setup is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KGN1 primary camera sensor, along with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor, and an 8-megapixel OV08A10 sensor. Details regarding the front camera are yet to surface.

Vivo X Note is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. There are expected to be two variants of this handset - 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
