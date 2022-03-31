Vivo X Note is all set to launch in China on April 11, alongside Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad. Just days before the formal debut, the company has started accepting pre-reservations for Vivo X Note via its official online stores, JD.com and Tmall. Vivo X Note is listed in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The retail listing further suggests three colour options for the Vivo smartphone. Further, Vivo confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on the new Vivo X Note.

Pre-reservations for Vivo X Note are currently live on the Vivo China website, JD.com, and Tmall. The company is taking CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) as a refundable upfront price for pre-reserving the flagship phone. The handset is up for reservations via the retail websites in three different colour options—Black, Blue, and Grey.

Vivo's official online store confirms a 7-inch 2K Samsung E5 display on Vivo X Note. It will come with a 3D wide-area fingerprint sensor. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery as well.

According to previous leaks, Vivo X Note is tipped to have a display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a quad rear camera module. It could comprise a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KGN1 primary camera sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor, and an 8-megapixel OV08A10 sensor. The handset is expected to offer 80W fast charging support.

Vivo has already announced that the launch of Vivo X Note, Vivo X Fold, and Vivo Pad will take place on April 11 in China.

