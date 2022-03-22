Vivo X Note is reportedly making its way to markets soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese company, but according to a fresh leak, the smartphone ​will make its China debut in April. Apart from Vivo X Note, the company is reportedly looking to unveil a handful of products in the coming month. The lineup is said to include Vivo's first foldable phone Vivo X Fold, along with Vivo Pad and iQoo Neo 6. The Vivo X80 series, comprising the Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+, is also expected to debut in April.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that Vivo X Note, Vivo X Fold, and Vivo Pad will be released in the first half of April in China. The iQoo Neo 6 is also expected to go live in the company's home country in first half of April. According to the tipster, the Vivo X80 series will be launched in China by the end of April.

Vivo X Note, Vivo X Fold specifications (expected)

Vivo X Note is tipped to come with a 7-inch 2K Samsung E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will also sport a 3D ultrasonic wide-area fingerprint sensor. Earlier leaks suggested a hole-punch display design as well. It is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KGN1 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor, and an 8-megapixel OV08A10 sensor. Vivo X Note is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Similarly, Vivo X Fold is said to be in the works as the company's first foldable smartphone. It is rumoured to pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED primary display and an 8-inch foldable AMOLED display. It is speculated to feature quad rear cameras and a 4,600mAh battery.

Vivo Pad, iQoo Neo 6 specifications (rumoured)

Vivo is reportedly working on the brand's first tablet called Vivo Pad. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and could pack an 8,040mAh battery.

iQoo Neo 6's expected specifications include a 6.6-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the iQoo phone is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It could sport a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Vivo X80 series specifications (rumoured)

The Vivo X80 lineup is expected to comprise Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+. The handsets are likely to succeed the Vivo X70 series. All three phones are expected to sport displays with 120Hz refresh rate. An unknown MediaTek Dimensity SoC is said to power the vanilla model. The flagship phone in the series, Vivo X80 Pro+, is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the Vivo X80 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

