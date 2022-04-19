Technology News
  Vivo X Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Side by Side Image Shows Less Noticeable Crease in Former

Vivo X Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Side-by-Side Image Shows Less Noticeable Crease in Former

Vivo X Fold price begins at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200) in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 April 2022 14:40 IST
Vivo X Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Side-by-Side Image Shows Less Noticeable Crease in Former

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo X Fold will go on sale in China from April 22

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N was unveiled in December last year
  • Vivo X Fold was unveiled in China last week
  • Vivo claims that Vivo X Fold has a crease-free design

Vivo X Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand is live in its home country now. The Vivo X Fold is certainly believed to have the scope to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the foldable smartphone space. A new image comparison of the two devices posted online suggests a less noticeable crease in the Vivo X Fold over the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Vivo unveiled the Vivo X Fold claiming that it has a crease-free foldable display, but the images shared online show evident crease on the handset. However, it is less noticeable than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Twitter user Anthony (@TheGalox) tweeted a side-by-side image comparison of the new Vivo X Fold alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. As mentioned, in the images, the Vivo X Fold appears to have a less noticeable crease. Vivo reportedly claims that the inside screen of the Vivo X Fold has a creaseless design, but that's not really the case. Vivo X Fold's crease is less noticeable, says the tweet. Another foldable smartphone in the market, Oppo Find N has a barely visible crease in the folding display.

Vivo X Fold was launched in China last week with a starting price of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will go on sale in China from April 22. Meanwhile, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at Rs. 1,49,999 in India.

Samsung currently dominates the foldable smartphone market with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Huawei, Motorola, Xiaomi and Oppo are other major players in the foldable phone market. Huawei with its Mate X and X2 foldable smartphones marked its presence in the space. Xiaomi had also unveiled the Mi Mix Fold as the company's first foldable smartphone in China in March last year. It is expected to unveil Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 soon. Oppo's Find N foldable was unveiled at the end of 2021 and is also gaining popularity.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo X Fold

Vivo X Fold

Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
Further reading: Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Fold Design, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Design, Foldable smartphones
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MoEVing E-mobility Tech Platform to Deploy 5,000 Electric Vehicles in India in 2022

