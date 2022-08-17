Technology News
Vivo X Fold S Could Arrive in September; iQoo Neo 7 Launch Timeline Tipped

Vivo is tipped to unveil a new flagship smartphone series in November or December.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 17 August 2022 20:24 IST
Vivo X Fold S Could Arrive in September; iQoo Neo 7 Launch Timeline Tipped

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold S is rumoured to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 is said to support 80W fast charging, feature Snapdragon 7 series
  • The iQoo Neo 7 is likely to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • The Vivo X90 series may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Vivo and its subsidiary iQoo are tipped to be gearing up to launch new smartphones this year. A notable tipster has suggested that iQoo could unveil a new iQoo Z6 variant this month. Furthermore, the iQoo Neo 7 has also been tipped to make its debut this year. Vivo could also unveil its purported foldable smartphone and a new flagship series in the coming months, according to the tipster. The Chinese tech giant is expected to share more details regarding the flagship handsets once Qualcomm unveils its purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, Vivo could launch its foldable smartphone — the Vivo X Fold S — in September. The company is yet to reveal any details regarding the smartphone. However, a recent report suggests that this smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is likely to offer 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Vivo is also expected to unveil its new flagship lineup — believed to be the X90 series — in November or December. The company could launch the X90 series after Qualcomm announces its purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The tipster also mentioned that iQoo could launch a new model of the iQoo Z6 in August. This variant is expected to support 80W fast charging. Rumours also suggest that the new iQoo Z6 could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

In addition, the iQoo Neo 7 is tipped to arrive in October. A recent report suggests that this smartphone is likely to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to house a large battery with dual-core Flash Charge support. The remaining specifications are rumoured to be similar to the iQoo 10, which was launched in China in July earlier this year.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
