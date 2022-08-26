Technology News
Vivo X Fold S Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery

Vivo X Fold S is tipped to include 80W wired charging support.

By Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 26 August 2022 11:02 IST
Vivo X Fold S Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo X Fold carries a quad rear camera unit

  • Vivo X Fold S may come as an upgraded version of Vivo X Fold
  • The smartphone could launch in September
  • Vivo X Fold S could support 50W wireless charging

Vivo X Fold S's launch seems imminent as the key specifications of the foldable smartphone have surfaced online. A fresh leak suggests a 4,700mAh battery and 80W wired charging support in the upcoming phone. The Vivo X Fold S is said to come as an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo X Fold powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC was unveiled in April this year. It carries quad rear cameras along with Zeiss optics and packs a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 66W fast wired charging support.

Tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo leaked the specifications of the Vivo X Fold S. According to the tipster, the Vivo X Fold S will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset is said to include a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

If this turns out to be true, Vivo X Fold S would offer upgrades over the Vivo X Fold, which was unveiled in April this year with a starting price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo X Fold features an 8.03-inch Samsung E5 2K+ (1,916x2,160 pixels) main display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes a 6.53-inch cover display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope-style super telephoto camera. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and packs a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 66W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

As per past leaks, the Vivo X Fold S could be unveiled in September.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo X Fold S, Vivo X Fold S Specifications, Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Fold Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
The Boys Season 4 Casts Supernatural’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Recurring Guest Star

