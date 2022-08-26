Vivo X Fold S's launch seems imminent as the key specifications of the foldable smartphone have surfaced online. A fresh leak suggests a 4,700mAh battery and 80W wired charging support in the upcoming phone. The Vivo X Fold S is said to come as an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo X Fold powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC was unveiled in April this year. It carries quad rear cameras along with Zeiss optics and packs a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 66W fast wired charging support.

Tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo leaked the specifications of the Vivo X Fold S. According to the tipster, the Vivo X Fold S will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset is said to include a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

If this turns out to be true, Vivo X Fold S would offer upgrades over the Vivo X Fold, which was unveiled in April this year with a starting price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo X Fold features an 8.03-inch Samsung E5 2K+ (1,916x2,160 pixels) main display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes a 6.53-inch cover display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope-style super telephoto camera. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and packs a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 66W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

As per past leaks, the Vivo X Fold S could be unveiled in September.

