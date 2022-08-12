Vivo X Fold S may be launched as an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold, as per a Weibo user. Vivo X Fold is the company's first foldable phone that made its debut earlier this year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Weibo user claims that the S version of the Vivo foldable phone will get the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The rumoured handset is also tipped to come with a faster charging speed than the Vivo X Fold.

As per a post by a Weibo user, the Vivo X Fold S may be the next foldable smartphone from the Chinese company. It is also claimed that Vivo might include Qualcomm's current flagship, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, in its upcoming smartphone. It is also said to come with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The rumoured Vivo handset is also tipped to sport dual under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

Earlier this week, a related report claimed that Vivo could launch a new foldable smartphone soon. The handset is said to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and is tipped to be a vertical folding smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X Fold was launched in April with an 8.03-inch Samsung E5 2K+ (1,916x2,160 pixels) main display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo phone also sports a 6.53-inch cover display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard.

The Vivo X Fold features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope-style super telephoto camera. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone gets up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and packs a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 66W fast wired charging support as well as 50W Wireless Flash Charging.