Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak

Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak

Vivo X Fold S may come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 August 2022 14:20 IST
Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold S may get 80W charging as compared to Vivo X Fold’s 66W

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold S may come with 50W wireless charging
  • It may also get dual ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • Vivo may soon launch the vertical folding handset

Vivo X Fold S may be launched as an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold, as per a Weibo user. Vivo X Fold is the company's first foldable phone that made its debut earlier this year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Weibo user claims that the S version of the Vivo foldable phone will get the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The rumoured handset is also tipped to come with a faster charging speed than the Vivo X Fold.

As per a post by a Weibo user, the Vivo X Fold S may be the next foldable smartphone from the Chinese company. It is also claimed that Vivo might include Qualcomm's current flagship, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, in its upcoming smartphone. It is also said to come with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The rumoured Vivo handset is also tipped to sport dual under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

Earlier this week, a related report claimed that Vivo could launch a new foldable smartphone soon. The handset is said to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and is tipped to be a vertical folding smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X Fold was launched in April with an 8.03-inch Samsung E5 2K+ (1,916x2,160 pixels) main display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo phone also sports a 6.53-inch cover display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard.

The Vivo X Fold features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope-style super telephoto camera. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone gets up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and packs a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 66W fast wired charging support as well as 50W Wireless Flash Charging.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold S, Vivo X Fold S Specifications, Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Fold Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Ordered by Australian Court to Pay $42.7 Million Fine for Misleading Users on Data Collection
Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  3. Elon Musk Teases Potential Social Media Site as Competitor for Twitter
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  5. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  6. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  7. Here Are the Global Launch Timings for Spider-Man Remastered on PC
  8. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  10. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files
  2. Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Google Ordered by Australian Court to Pay $42.7 Million Fine for Misleading Users on Data Collection
  4. OpenSea Amends Policies to Safeguard Users, Takes Steps to Tacke NFT Theft Situations Better
  5. The Flash: Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Considering Three Release Scenarios
  6. Arctic Is Warming Nearly Four Times Faster Than the Rest of the World – New Research
  7. Over 7 Percent Indians Owned Digital Currency in Form of Cryptocurrency in 2021: UNCTAD
  8. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank With 140W Charging Launched: All Details
  9. Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ulefone Armor 15 With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.