Vivo X Fold S has been spotted on 3C certification website in China and Geekbench benchmarking platform. Both the listings suggest that the alleged upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold will come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC — something which has already been reported in leaks and rumours. Apart from this, the foldable smartphone from Vivo may also get 80W wired fast charging, 12GB of RAM, a 4,700mAh battery, 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a display with 120Hz refresh rate.

As per the first development, the Vivo X Fold S was spotted on the 3C certification website with model number V2229A. The website suggests that the smartphone associated with this model number will support 80W wired fast charging. The listing was first shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via 91Mobiles). The tipster also claimed that the Vivo smartphone will sport a 2K LTPO display that will have a refresh rate as low as 1Hz and as high as 120Hz. The foldable smartphone is said to come with a 4,700mAh battery, 50W wireless charging support, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, improved hinge and build quality, an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a leather finish.

Earlier this month, the same tipster had claimed that the phone will come with 4,700mAh battery and 80W wired charging support. If this turns out to be true, Vivo X Fold S would be an upgraded version of the the Vivo X Fold, which was unveiled in April this year.

Furthermore, a smartphone with the same model number has reportedly popped up on the Geekbench browser. The model number is said to be associated with the Vivo X Fold S. The listing suggests that the smartphone made it to the benchmarking website on August 17 and is equipped with a ‘taro' motherboard, which is associated with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC.

The alleged Vivo X Fold S smartphone has scored 1,319 points in the single-core round and 4,045 points in the multi-core tests. The SoC is paired with Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB RAM. Vivo may also launch more RAM variants. The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. As per past leaks, the Vivo X Fold S could be unveiled in September.

