Vivo X Fold foldable smartphone's images and price have leaked online. The images have been shared on Twitter by two different tipsters. Vivo X Fold is the company's first foldable offering and it will be launched on April 11. The phone is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED primary display and an 8-inch foldable AMOLED panel. It could come with a quad rear camera setup and a 4,600mAh battery. Meanwhile, the price of the smartphone has been leaked on Weibo.

The first set of Vivo X Fold images comes from MySmartPrice who collaborated with tipster Ishan Agarwal to share the images online. As per the report, Vivo X Fold will be launched in Blue and Grey colour options.

Vivo X Fold specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, MySmartPrice cites Agarwal as saying that the outer screen of the Vivo phone will measure 6.53-inch and will have a 21:9 aspect ratio. He also says that the foldable AMOLED display measures 8.03-inch and has a 4:3.5 aspect ratio. The Vivo X Fold is tipped to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is speculated to pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, the Vivo X Fold foldable smartphone is said to pack a circular camera module with a quad-camera system. The camera may get a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.75 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5X optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone is tipped to carry a 16-megapixel front shooter. Both screens are tipped to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

These specifications are in line with ones shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. He has also shared a set of images of the Vivo X Fold.

vivo X Fold

8-inch 2K display 120Hz

6.53-inch FHD+ external 120Hz

HDR10+

Hi-Res Audio certification

TUV Rheinland certification

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

50MP main OIS, 48MP ultra-wide, 12MP portrait, 5MP 60x periscope OIS

4,600mAh battery, 66W wired, 50W wireless

Android 12#vivoXFold pic.twitter.com/r6kvN6Fp9B — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 8, 2022

Vivo X Fold price

Citing Weibo, Sharma has also shared the information about the prices of the variants that Vivo X Fold is speculated to offer. He shared an image which also has full specifications. The Vivo X Fold smartphone is said to start at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,43,100) for the base variant, and the top variant could be sold for CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000).

