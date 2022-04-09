Technology News
Vivo X Fold is expected to be launched in two storage configurations.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 April 2022 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Vivo X Fold may launch in two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold is tipped to pack a 4,600mAh battery
  • The phone’s price may start at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,43,100)
  • Vivo X Fold is speculated to feature an 8-inch folding display

Vivo X Fold foldable smartphone's images and price have leaked online. The images have been shared on Twitter by two different tipsters. Vivo X Fold is the company's first foldable offering and it will be launched on April 11. The phone is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED primary display and an 8-inch foldable AMOLED panel. It could come with a quad rear camera setup and a 4,600mAh battery. Meanwhile, the price of the smartphone has been leaked on Weibo.

The first set of Vivo X Fold images comes from MySmartPrice who collaborated with tipster Ishan Agarwal to share the images online. As per the report, Vivo X Fold will be launched in Blue and Grey colour options.

Vivo X Fold specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, MySmartPrice cites Agarwal as saying that the outer screen of the Vivo phone will measure 6.53-inch and will have a 21:9 aspect ratio. He also says that the foldable AMOLED display measures 8.03-inch and has a 4:3.5 aspect ratio. The Vivo X Fold is tipped to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is speculated to pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, the Vivo X Fold foldable smartphone is said to pack a circular camera module with a quad-camera system. The camera may get a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.75 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5X optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone is tipped to carry a 16-megapixel front shooter. Both screens are tipped to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

These specifications are in line with ones shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. He has also shared a set of images of the Vivo X Fold.

Vivo X Fold price

Citing Weibo, Sharma has also shared the information about the prices of the variants that Vivo X Fold is speculated to offer. He shared an image which also has full specifications. The Vivo X Fold smartphone is said to start at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,43,100) for the base variant, and the top variant could be sold for CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000).

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display (Primary) 6.53-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Fold Price, Vivo X Fold Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
YouTube Accused by Russia of Blocking Parliamentary Channel’s Account

Related Stories

