Vivo X Fold+ Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Will Feature 4,600mAh Dual-Cell Battery: Report

Vivo X Fold+ is reportedly expected to launch soon in China.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 September 2022 15:44 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold (pictured) was launched in China in April this year

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold+ is said to run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12
  • The rumoured Vivo phone will reportedly support multiple 5G bands
  • Vivo X Fold+ was recently spotted on the Google Play supported devices li

Vivo X Fold+ has been spotted on the TENAA certification database with a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery, as per a report. The rumoured foldable handset could reportedly be unveiled in China soon. It is said to support multiple 5G bands, and could run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box. The Vivo X Fold+ was recently spotted on the Google Play supported devices list. The handset is said to feature a quad rear camera setup with an LED flash. It will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo X Fold+ has been listed on the TENAA certification website. The listing reportedly suggests that the handset will pack a 2,300mAh + 2,300mAh dual-cell battery. It will run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box, as per the report. The Vivo X Fold+ could also support multiple 5G bands, including N1, N28, N41, N78, and N79. The report also highlighted that the foldable Vivo phone could make its debut in China soon.

While the company is yet to announce the Vivo X Fold+ moniker, it was recently listed with the same name on the Google Play supported devices list. Gadgets 360 previously confirmed that the Vivo X Fold+ was listed with the model number V2229A.

The smartphone was previously spotted on the China 3C database with the same model number. It was also spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench, which suggested that the Vivo X Fold+ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is also tipped to sport a 2K resolution display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and LTPO technology.

According to another report, the camera specifications of the Vivo X Fold+ were recently tipped. The phone will reportedly sport a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, it is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo X Fold+ will reportedly feature 80W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support. It is said to be an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold, which was unveiled in China in April.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
