Vivo X Fold S Tipped to Launch As Vivo X Fold Plus, May Sport Quad Rear Camera Setup: All Details

Vivo X Fold Plus is said to be an upgraded variant of the Vivo X Fold, which was launched in April.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 2 September 2022 16:26 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo X Fold (pictured) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold Plus is tipped to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The rumoured Vivo phone could feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Vivo is yet to confirm the name of the purported handset

Vivo X Fold S could launch with the Vivo X Fold Plus moniker, according to a tipster. The foldable phone is said to feature the same specifications that the tipster previously shared for the Vivo X Fold S. The rumoured Vivo X Fold Plus has been spotted on the China 3C certification website and benchmarking website Geekbench in the past. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The tipster had earlier claimed that the foldable handset would sport a 2K LTPO display.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared via Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the rumoured Vivo X Fold S will be launched with the Vivo Fold Plus branding instead. The tipster added that the specifications that were earlier tipped for the purported Vivo X Fold S, will be the same for the Vivo X Fold Plus.

Additionally, the camera specifications of the phone have also been tipped. The Vivo X Fold Plus is said to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, it is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

According to an earlier report, the same tipster had shared specifications of the Vivo X Fold S, now said to be called the Vivo X Fold Plus. The phone is tipped to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The rumoured foldable phone from Vivo is said to be an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold, which was launched in April this year.

The rumoured Vivo X Fold S was earlier reportedly spotted on the China 3C website with the model number V2229A. The smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, which also reportedly suggested a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the phone. The report added that the phone is tipped to sport a 2K LTPO display with adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is said to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as well.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X Fold Plus, Vivo X Fold S, Vivo X Fold
Meta Partners With Qualcomm For Custom Virtual Reality Chips: Report

