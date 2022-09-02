Vivo X Fold S could launch with the Vivo X Fold Plus moniker, according to a tipster. The foldable phone is said to feature the same specifications that the tipster previously shared for the Vivo X Fold S. The rumoured Vivo X Fold Plus has been spotted on the China 3C certification website and benchmarking website Geekbench in the past. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The tipster had earlier claimed that the foldable handset would sport a 2K LTPO display.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared via Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the rumoured Vivo X Fold S will be launched with the Vivo Fold Plus branding instead. The tipster added that the specifications that were earlier tipped for the purported Vivo X Fold S, will be the same for the Vivo X Fold Plus.

Additionally, the camera specifications of the phone have also been tipped. The Vivo X Fold Plus is said to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, it is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

According to an earlier report, the same tipster had shared specifications of the Vivo X Fold S, now said to be called the Vivo X Fold Plus. The phone is tipped to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The rumoured foldable phone from Vivo is said to be an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold, which was launched in April this year.

The rumoured Vivo X Fold S was earlier reportedly spotted on the China 3C website with the model number V2229A. The smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, which also reportedly suggested a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the phone. The report added that the phone is tipped to sport a 2K LTPO display with adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is said to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as well.

