Vivo X Fold+ debuted in China on Monday featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is a slight bump from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset included in the standard Vivo X Fold that launched earlier this year. This new foldable smartphone from the Chinese tech giant features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display. The Vivo X Fold+ houses a 4,730mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Vivo X Fold+ price, availability

The Vivo X Fold+ comes in two configurations — 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Both models are listed on the Vivo China store for CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000), respectively.

This Vivo smartphone is offered in black, blue, and red colour options. It will go on sale in China for the first time on Thursday at 10am CST/ 7:30am IST.

Vivo X Fold+ specifications features

This smartphone features an 8.03-inch AMOLED primary display with a 2K+ (1,916x2,160 pixels) resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X Fold+ also includes a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) resolution. The Game Mode boosts the touch sampling rate of these displays up to 140Hz and 240Hz, respectively. Under the hood, this foldable smartphone packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno 730. It also houses 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold+ features a quad rear camera setup developed in collaboration with Zeiss, which is highlighted by a 50-megapixel main camera. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture on the front. This Vivo smartphone also boats a front-facing camera on the outer display.

Its 4,730mAh battery can support 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The handset measures 14.91mm thin when folded and about 7.40mm thin when unfolded. Vivo also suggests that this smartphone weighs about 311g. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. The Vivo X Fold+ comes with facial recognition and an under-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The Vivo X Fold+ is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that supports 5G connectivity. It also comes with 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC support. The smartphone shares most of its specifications with the Vivo X Fold that launched earlier this year in April. As previously mentioned, the SoC has been bumped up from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The battery has also been improved from 4,600mAh to 4,730mAh.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.