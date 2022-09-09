Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X Fold+ Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List; Likely to Launch Soon: All Details

Vivo X Fold+ Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List; Likely to Launch Soon: All Details

Vivo X Fold+ is said to be an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold, which was launched in China in April.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 September 2022 18:12 IST
Vivo X Fold+ Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List; Likely to Launch Soon: All Details

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo X Fold (pictured) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold+ is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel rear camera sensor
  • The Vivo phone was previously spotted on the China 3C database
  • The company is yet to officially confirm the Vivo X Fold+ moniker

Vivo X Fold+ has been spotted on the Google Play supported devices list hinting at an imminent launch. Although, the listing doesn't suggest any specifications of the rumoured handset, it appears to confirm the X Fold+ moniker. Earlier rumours about the smartphone suggested the name Vivo X Fold S, which was recently refuted by a tipster. The specifications of the handset have also been tipped in the past. According to a recent report, the foldable phone was spotted on the China 3C certification database and benchmarking website Geekbench .

The updated Google Play supported devices list, lists the Vivo X Fold+ with the model number V2229A. The listing suggests that Vivo could soon unveil the foldable phone. The Google Play supported devices list doesn't reveal any specifications of the upcoming handset. However, the listing does confirm the Vivo X Fold+ moniker, which is yet to be officially announced.

vivo x fold plus listing google play Google Play

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Play

Earlier, the handset was rumoured to launch as the Vivo X Fold S. Recently, a tipster claimed that it would debut as the Vivo X Fold+. Some specifications of the foldable phone were leaked by the same tipster. The Vivo X Fold+ is said to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 12-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, the handset is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

According to a previous report, the Vivo X Fold+ could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support. It is said to be an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold, which was unveiled in China in April this year.

The Vivo X Fold+ was earlier spotted on the China 3C database with the model number V2229A, which matches the entry on the Google Play supported devices list. The handset also visited Geekbench, which suggested a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the foldable handset. It is said to sport a 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is also tipped to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo X Fold

Vivo X Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X Fold Plus, Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Fold S
RBI to Prepare ‘Whitelist’ of Approved Instant Finance Apps Amid Proliferation of Illegal Loan Apps
ONDC to Be Open to Public Soon to Counter Amazon, Walmart's Dominance: ONDC Exec

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold+ Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List; Likely to Launch Soon: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Series Pre-Orders Begin in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Said to Get Better Features than iPhone 15 Pro
  9. Oppo F21s Pro Series to Launch in India Soon: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, TVs, More
  2. ONDC to Be Open to Public Soon to Counter Amazon, Walmart's Dominance: ONDC Exec
  3. Vivo X Fold+ Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List; Likely to Launch Soon: All Details
  4. RBI to Prepare ‘Whitelist’ of Approved Instant Finance Apps Amid Proliferation of Illegal Loan Apps
  5. iPhone 14 Series Pre-Orders Begin in India: Price, Offers, and All You Need to Know
  6. Google Announces New Features for Android Smartphones, Tablets, and Wear OS Smartwatches
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ 48-Megapixel ProRAW Images Use Three Times More Storage Than 12-Megapixel Shots: Report
  8. The Peripheral Teaser Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Bounces Between Alternate Futures in New Prime Video Series
  9. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max May Get Exclusive Features Over Pro Variant: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Will Launch in India on September 13, Alongside Edge 30 Fusion: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.