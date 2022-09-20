Technology News
Vivo X Fold+ 5G Specifications, Features Teased by Company Executive; May Launch on September 26

Vivo X Fold+ 5G may be available for pre-order on September 21.

Updated: 20 September 2022 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X Fold+ 5G may be launched in Blue and Red colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold+ 5G may get 80W wired charging
  • It is tipped to pack a 4,730mAh battery
  • Vivo X Fold+ 5G will get a strong hinge

Vivo X Fold+ 5G specifications and launch date have been tipped and some of its features have been teased by a company executive. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a better hinge as compared to the Vivo X Fold that was launched earlier this year, a camera co-developed by Zeiss and Vivo, and a 4,730mAh battery with 80W wired charging. Previous reports have also talked about the Qualcomm flagship chipset, Zeiss camera, and 120Hz display.

The first set of information comes from Jia Jingdong, Vice President of Vivo, who posted on Weibo that both the internal and external screens of the Vivo X Fold+ 5G foldable smartphone will come with 120Hz refresh rate, ultrasonic screen fingerprint sensors, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The executive also talked about the hinge and claimed that the phone has passed the folding test 300,000 times and has got a certification by TÜV Rheinland.

The executive also said that the phone will get an imaging system and algorithms jointly developed by Vivo and Zeiss. A photo of the smartphone teasing its design was also shared. It suggested that the Vivo X Fold+ 5G could come in a Red colour option.

Another Weibo user claims that the phone will also have a Blue colour option and shared a screenshot that suggests that the Vivo X Fold+ 5G will be available for pre-booking starting September 21 and will be launched on September 26. Gadgets 360 was not able to confirm this independently and we will update this space once we get a confirmation.

The second set of information is shared by concept designer Ben Geskin who gives a little more details about the Vivo X Fold+ 5G specifications. Apart from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a stronger hinge, Zeiss co-developed camera, and a Red colour option, Geskin says that the phone's display has got 19 DisplayMate A+ certifications. The cameras are said to get Zeiss T* coating to optimise light efficiency. The headset is also said to pack a 4,730mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

This is not the first time that the alleged specifications of the phone have been leaked. Some information was previously shared by tipster Mukul Sharma. He claimed that the Vivo X Fold+ 5G will have an alert slider, a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the inner screen, and another one on the outside display.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Vivo
