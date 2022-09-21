Technology News
Vivo X Fold+ With Alert Slider, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on September 26: All Details

Vivo X Fold+ is teased to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 September 2022 12:32 IST
Vivo X Fold+ With Alert Slider, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on September 26: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

Vivo X Fold+ is said to support 5G connectivity

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold+ will feature a camera setup with Zeiss branding
  • The upcoming Vivo phone could pack a 4,700mAh battery
  • The Vivo X Fold+ could run Android 12 out-of-the-box

Vivo X Fold+ will launch in China on September 26 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), the company announced today. Vivo has also shared a marketing poster of the upcoming foldable smartphone, which reveals that it will feature a quad rear camera setup with an LED flash. An alert slider also appears on the left spine of the handset when unfolded. The new Vivo X Fold+ will at least come in Blue and Red colour options.

Today, the Dongguan-based smartphone brand announced via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the Vivo X Fold+ will debut in China on September 26 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). Along with the launch date, the company has also shared a marketing poster of the upcoming foldable handset. The poster reveals that the phone will feature a quad rear camera setup with an LED flash and Zeiss branding. The phone can also be seen with an alert slider on the left spine when unfolded.

A Vivo executive recently teased the Vivo X Fold+. The cover and the folding displays of the upcoming are said to feature 120Hz refresh rate and TUV Rheinland certification. It could also feature an ultrasonic screen fingerprint scanner. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The hinge of the Vivo X Fold+ is said to have passed the folding test 3,00,000 times. The handset is also teased to feature 5G connectivity.

The Vivo X Fold+ was recently spotted on the benchmarking website AnTuTu with the model number V2229A. It scored 11,00,438 in overall performance, 2,60,666 in CPU performance, and 4,70,982 in GPU performance. The listing also suggested that the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The phone could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The upcoming foldable smartphone has previously been spotted on the TENAA certification database as well. The handset appeared with a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery. The phone could run Funtouch OS 12, as per the listing. The phone is also said to support multiple 5G bands.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X Fold Plus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
US Reviews Psychological Warfare Operations After Reports of Fake Accounts Promoting Pro-West Disinformation

Vivo X Fold+ With Alert Slider, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on September 26: All Details
