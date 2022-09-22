Vivo X Fold+ “Huaxia Red” Colour Option Teased Ahead of September 26 Launch

Vivo X Fold+ has been teased by the company in a Red coloured option. The smartphone, which is an improved version of the Vivo X Fold foldable smartphones, will launch in China on September 26 at an event scheduled for 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). Vivo shared a marketing poster of the upcoming handset, which also teases a Blue colour option. The smartphone will come with a quad rear camera setup with an LED flash and an alert slider on the left spine.

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese company teased the phone in “Huaxia Red” colour options. A quick translation of the text in the post reads that the colour represents “the spiritual background of Chinese civilization and the symbol of progress and development.” As mentioned, the phone will also be available in a Blue colour option. The Vivo X Fold+ will launch in China on September 26.

Vivo has been teasing the smartphone's features and specifications for a few days now. Recently, a Vivo executive revealed that the cover as well as the folding displays of the Vivo X Fold+ will feature 120Hz refresh rate and they come with TUV Rheinland certification. The phone is said to come with an ultrasonic screen fingerprint scanner and 5G support. The hinge of the Vivo X Fold+ is said to have passed the folding test 3,00,000 times.

Earlier this week, the Vivo X Fold+ was spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website with the model number V2229A. It suggested that the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood and will come with one variant that has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. It scored 11,00,438 in overall performance, 2,60,666 in CPU performance, and 4,70,982 in GPU performance. The phone could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Other specifications of the Vivo X Fold+ 5G may include, a stronger hinge, a camera co-developed by Vivo and Zeiss, a display with 19 DisplayMate A+ certifications, and a 4,730mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. There is no word on the availability of the smartphone. Its predecessor, the Vivo X Fold, is exclusive to China.

