Vivo X Fold+ AnTuTu Scores Hints at High-Performance; Tipped to Feature 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage

Vivo X Fold+ scored 11,00,438 overall points in an AnTuTu benchmark test.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 September 2022 17:48 IST
Vivo X Fold+ AnTuTu Scores Hints at High-Performance; Tipped to Feature 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X Fold+ may be launched in Red and Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold+ is said to bear the model number V2229A
  • The smartphone may pack a 4,730mAh battery
  • Vivo X Fold+ is tipped to feature a Zeiss camera

Vivo X Fold+ AnTuTu scores are out and the smartphone's performance is said to be the highest among the foldable offerings available today. It scores well on the benchmarking test, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The development comes a few hours after it was reported that a company executive teased that the smartphone will be powered by the flagship SoC. In fact, several reports in the past tipped the latest Qualcomm SoC to power the company's upcoming foldable handset. It is expected to launch in China on September 26.

As per a listing on the benchmarking website, the AnTuTu scores of a smartphone with model number V2229A — said to be of the Vivo X Fold+ — were 11,00,438 (overall), 2,60,666 (CPU score), and 4,70,982 (GPU score). It was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone ran on Android 12.

Recently, Jia Jingdong, Vice President of Vivo, posted on Weibo that both the internal and external screens of the Vivo X Fold+ 5G foldable smartphone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate, and ultrasonic screen fingerprint sensors. He confirmed that the handset will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The executive claimed that the hinge of the phone has passed the company's folding test 300,000 times with a certification by TÜV Rheinland.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Vivo X Fold+ 5G will come with an imaging system and algorithms jointly developed by Vivo and Zeiss. The phone may be launched in Red and Blue colour options.

As per concept designer Ben Geskin, the Vivo X Fold+ 5G display has got 19 DisplayMate A+ certifications, the cameras are said to get Zeiss T* coating to optimise light efficiency, and the phone packs a 4,730mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo X Fold Plus, Vivo X Fold Plus Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme Reveals Android 13 Early Access Roadmap for India, Over 30 Smartphones Confirmed

