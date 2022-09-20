Vivo X Fold+ AnTuTu scores are out and the smartphone's performance is said to be the highest among the foldable offerings available today. It scores well on the benchmarking test, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The development comes a few hours after it was reported that a company executive teased that the smartphone will be powered by the flagship SoC. In fact, several reports in the past tipped the latest Qualcomm SoC to power the company's upcoming foldable handset. It is expected to launch in China on September 26.

As per a listing on the benchmarking website, the AnTuTu scores of a smartphone with model number V2229A — said to be of the Vivo X Fold+ — were 11,00,438 (overall), 2,60,666 (CPU score), and 4,70,982 (GPU score). It was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone ran on Android 12.

Recently, Jia Jingdong, Vice President of Vivo, posted on Weibo that both the internal and external screens of the Vivo X Fold+ 5G foldable smartphone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate, and ultrasonic screen fingerprint sensors. He confirmed that the handset will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The executive claimed that the hinge of the phone has passed the company's folding test 300,000 times with a certification by TÜV Rheinland.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Vivo X Fold+ 5G will come with an imaging system and algorithms jointly developed by Vivo and Zeiss. The phone may be launched in Red and Blue colour options.

As per concept designer Ben Geskin, the Vivo X Fold+ 5G display has got 19 DisplayMate A+ certifications, the cameras are said to get Zeiss T* coating to optimise light efficiency, and the phone packs a 4,730mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.