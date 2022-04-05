Technology News
Vivo X Fold Specifications Tipped in New Leak, Vivo X Note Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo X Fold is tipped to get 120Hz refresh rate in both folding display and cover display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 April 2022 11:32 IST
Vivo X Fold Specifications Tipped in New Leak, Vivo X Note Spotted on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Ice Universe

Vivo X Fold hinge is claimed to survive 300,000 folds/unfolds

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold may pack a 4,600mAh battery
  • Vivo X Note is already up for pre-reservations in China
  • Both phones to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Vivo X Fold key specifications have been tipped by an alleged marketing standee in China. As per the standee, the Vivo smartphone will have a 2K internal folding screen with 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 3.0 technology, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Meanwhile, Vivo X Note has visited the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 12GB of RAM. The phones will launch on April 11 in China.

Vivo X Fold key specifications (expected)

Vivo X Fold has already been teased to sport an 8-inch foldable AMOLED panel dubbed as “folding screen 2.0”, a 6.5-inch AMOLED primary display, and a 4,600mAh battery. The standee, shared by tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, suggests the same specifications while adding that both the folding screen and cover display will have 120Hz refresh rate. The folding screen will also come with LTPO 3.0 technology. The Vivo standee also indicates that the phone screen has matched or broken 19 DisplayMate A+ records, and the hinge can survive 300,000 folds/unfolds.

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold is tipped to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, the phone could come with a quad rear camera setup with Zeiss branding and T* coating. The standee suggests the phone to sport a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 main sensor with OIS support, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens that has 114-degree field-of-view, a 12-megapixel portrait lens with 2x zoom, and a 5-megapixel 60x OIS periscope shooter.

The Vivo X Fold is said to run Android 12, and pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the phone are tipped to include Wi-Fi 6 and NFC. Vivo X Fold launch date has been set for April 11 in China.

Vivo X Note key specifications (expected)

Vivo X Note Geekbench listing suggests that phone has a model number “vivo V2170A” (via MySmartPrice), and this variant scored 794 points in single-core as well as 3,158 points in multi-core tests. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM, which has already been confirmed by the company.

Last week, Vivo started to accept pre-reservations for the Vivo X Note, which will be launched alongside the Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad in China on April 11. Vivo X Note is listed in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB on Vivo's online store, JD.com and Tmall. Vivo X Note is confirmed to get a 7-inch 2K Samsung E5 display, a 3D wide-area fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Fold Specifications, Vivo X Note, Vivo X Note Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
