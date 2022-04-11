Vivo X Fold and X Note were launched in China on Monday. While the Vivo X Note is the company's first foldable phone, the Vivo X Note is a new premium model that carries a 7-inch display. Both phones come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and carry quad rear cameras along with Zeiss optics. Alongside the Vivo X Fold and X Note, the Chinese company unveiled the Vivo Pad as its first Android tablet. The Vivo Pad features a 120Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note, Vivo Pad price

Vivo X Fold price has been set at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The foldable phone also comes in a 12GB + 512GB model that is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,19,100). The Vivo X Note price, on the other hand, begins at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,400) for the base 8GB + 256GB model. The phone also has a 12GB + 256GB option that carries a price tag of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,400) and the top-end 12GB + 512GB model at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,400).

The Vivo Pad price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800) for the 8GB + 128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. Vivo has also introduced a detachable keyboard for the Vivo Pad at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,100) and a stylus pen at CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,200). There is also a magnetic cover that will be available at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400).

On the availability front, the Vivo X Fold will be available for purchase in China starting April 22, whereas the Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad will be available from April 15. Details about the availability of the new devices in global markets are yet to be revealed. However, the Vivo Pad was reportedly being tested in India.

Vivo X Fold specifications

The Vivo X Fold runs on Android 12 with OriginOS on top and features a 8.03-inch Samsung E5 folding display that has 2K+ (1,916x2,160 pixels) resolution and 4:3.55 aspect ratio. The primary display also has a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by an ultra-touch glass (UTG). Further, the Vivo phone comes with a 6.53-inch cover display that is again a Samsung E5 panel, with a 1,080x2,520 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X Fold comes with a 6.53-inch Samsung E5 cover display

Photo Credit: Vivo

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X Fold comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported f/1.75 lens, along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor that is available under a periscope-style super telephoto lens. The periscope lens is equipped with OIS support.

The Vivo X Fold also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens. There is also another front-facing camera sensor that is available on top of the folding display.

In terms of storing content, the Vivo X Fold has up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a dual-screen, in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that is available on both folding and cover displays.

The Vivo X Fold packs a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 66W fast wired charging support. It is also bundled with an 80W Gallium Nitride (GaN) PD charger. Further, the phone has 50W Wireless Flash Charging support. It measures 162.01x74.47x14.57mm when folded and 162.01x144.87x6.28mm when unfolded. Besides, the phone weighs 311 grams.

Vivo X Note specifications

The Vivo X Note runs on Android 12 with OriginOS on top and features a 7-inch 2K+ (1,440x3,080 pixels) Samsung E5 display with a 21:10 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that is identical to that of the Vivo X Fold. The phone also comes with the same 16-megapixel selfie camera that is available on the foldable phone.

Vivo X Note has a rear camera setup that is identical to that of the X Fold

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo has provided up to 512GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo X Note packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. There is also a physical mute button — similar to OnePlus phones and iPhone models. The phone measures 168.78x80.31x8.75mm and weighs 221 grams.

Vivo Pad specifications

The Vivo Pad runs on Android 12 with OriginOS HD and features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Vivo Pad comes with four-channel linear speakers that have Dolby Atmos support.

Vivo Pad features an 11-inch 2.5K display

Photo Credit: Vivo

In terms of optics, the Vivo Pad carries a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with facial recognition support.

The Vivo Pad includes an array of connectivity options that includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a pogo-pin connector for adding accessories to the tablet. Besides, it packs an 8,040mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.