Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details

Vivo X Fold+ leaked images have dropped new hints about the design and specifications of the upcoming handset. The Vivo X Fold+ was reportedly spotted on the TENAA certification database with a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery earlier this week. The latest images give us a detailed look into the upcoming foldable smartphone from Vivo. The handset is expected to be unveiled in China soon. The The Vivo X Fold+ handset is said to support multiple 5G bands, and could run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box.

A recent leak by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) via Twitter gives us a detailed look into the upcoming foldable smartphone from Vivo. The Vivo X Fold+ could come with a camera island on the rear side that houses a circular camera module. The top right corner of the smartphone displays the Zeiss branding. Meanwhile, the bottom right corner of the island displays an LED flash.

Further, on the rear side of the Vivo X Fold+, a vertical strip runs carrying the Vivo branding. There is an alert slider, a power button, and a volume rocker on the sides. A hole-punch cutout, which is centrally-aligned, can be seen on the right side of the upcoming smartphone. There is another hole-punch cutout on the curved cover screen on the outside as well.

The Vivo X Fold+ was also recently spotted on the Google Play-supported devices list. The handset is said to feature a quad rear camera setup with an LED flash. It will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.