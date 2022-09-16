Technology News
loading

Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details

Vivo X Fold+ could come with a camera island on the rear side that houses a circular camera module.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 September 2022 18:32 IST
Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details

Vivo X Fold+ was also recently spotted on the Google Play-supported devices list

Highlights
  • The top right corner of Vivo X Fold+ displays the Zeiss branding
  • The bottom right corner of the island displays an LED flash
  • Vivo X Fold+ could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Vivo X Fold+ leaked images have dropped new hints about the design and specifications of the upcoming handset. The Vivo X Fold+ was reportedly spotted on the TENAA certification database with a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery earlier this week. The latest images give us a detailed look into the upcoming foldable smartphone from Vivo. The handset is expected to be unveiled in China soon. The The Vivo X Fold+ handset is said to support multiple 5G bands, and could run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box.

A recent leak by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) via Twitter gives us a detailed look into the upcoming foldable smartphone from Vivo. The Vivo X Fold+ could come with a camera island on the rear side that houses a circular camera module. The top right corner of the smartphone displays the Zeiss branding. Meanwhile, the bottom right corner of the island displays an LED flash.

Further, on the rear side of the Vivo X Fold+, a vertical strip runs carrying the Vivo branding. There is an alert slider, a power button, and a volume rocker on the sides. A hole-punch cutout, which is centrally-aligned, can be seen on the right side of the upcoming smartphone. There is another hole-punch cutout on the curved cover screen on the outside as well.

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X Fold+ was reportedly spotted on the TENAA certification database with a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery earlier this week. The rumoured foldable handset could reportedly be unveiled in China soon. It is said to support multiple 5G bands, and could run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box.

The Vivo X Fold+ was also recently spotted on the Google Play-supported devices list. The handset is said to feature a quad rear camera setup with an LED flash. It will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X Fold Plus, Vivo X Fold Plus specification
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Self-Spreading Malware Attacking Gamers, Stealing Credentials via YouTube: Kaspersky

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Details
  3. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  4. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  5. Vivo X80 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online: Details Here
  6. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  7. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen) First Sale in India Today
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Come Without Physical Buttons: Report
  9. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  10. Google Pixel Buds Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official
  2. Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report
  3. Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
  4. Self-Spreading Malware Attacking Gamers, Stealing Credentials via YouTube: Kaspersky
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  6. Blankos Block Party Becomes First Web3 Title to Be Listed on Epic Games Store
  7. Tecno Pop 6 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.56-Inch Display to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  8. Oppo K10x With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Heat Dissipation System Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Festive Days With Offers, Discounts of Up to Rs. 16,000 on Smartphones, Laptops Announced
  10. Dogecoin Rises as Second Largest PoW Cryptocurrency Following Ethereum Merge Arrival
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.