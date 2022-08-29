Technology News
Vivo V25e Specifications Tipped, Could Feature 6.44-Inch AMOLED Display, 44W FlashCharge Support: Report

Vivo V25e will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, according to a report.

By Dhruv Raghav |  Updated: 29 August 2022 11:53 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Vivo V25e will reportedly run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12

Highlights
  • Vivo V25e will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • The rumoured Vivo phone could weigh about 183g
  • Vivo is yet to reveal a definite launch timeline

Vivo V25e has been tipped to feature 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, as per a report. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The handset is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. The report claims that the Vivo V25e will run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The alleged renders of the phone were recently leaked, as per a recent report. The handset is said to use glass for the back panel.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in collaboration with Appuals, has leaked the specification of the rumoured Vivo V25e ahead of its launch.

Vivo V25e specifications (rumoured)

Vivo V25e will reportedly run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It is said to sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (2,404x1,080 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The report added that the display will also get a U-shaped notch, which is expected to house the selfie camera. It is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

For optics, the Vivo V25e will feature a triple rear camera setup, as per the report. It is said to be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The primary rear camera is also said to feature optical image stabilisation (OIS).

At the front, the handset will reportedly be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture lens. For connectivity, the Vivo V25e come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2, as per the report. The phone will reportedly feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking and, will be equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging. It is said to be available in Black and Gold colour options, and could feature a colour-changing Fluorite AG back panel.

The Vivo V25e will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. It is said to measure 159.20 x 74.20 x 7.79mm, and weigh about 183g, according to the report. Vivo V25e is said to use a glass back panel and a plastic frame. In the box, Vivo will reportedly offer a power adapter, a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio jack adapter, a phone case, and a screen protector.

According to a recent report, the Vivo V25e has been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, with the model number V2201. The smartphone was reportedly listed with the same SoC as mentioned above, paired with 8GB of RAM. The primary camera and battery specifications are also in line with a previous report, which also shared purported renders of the rumoured phone.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
