Vivo V25e Specifications, Design Renders Leak Ahead of Launch: Report

Vivo is rumoured to launch the regular Vivo V25 and the Vivo V25e in India after having recently unveiled the Vivo V25 Pro in the country on Wednesday. So far, the company has remained tight-lipped regarding any information related to these two smartphones. However, a recent report has seemingly leaked several key specifications of the Vivo V25e. The report also includes alleged design renders of this smartphone that offer us a glimpse at some of the design features we can expect from the Vivo V25e.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V25e could feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. This Vivo smartphone is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is believed to run on an Android 12-based version of the Funtouch OS. The remaining specifications of the Vivo V25e are purportedly still under wraps.

The report also includes supposed design renders of the Vivo V25e that suggest that it could arrive in Gold and Black colours. The leaked images showcase that this smartphone will sport a water-drop style notch for housing the selfie camera. The handset may sport thin bezels except for a thick chin at the bottom. It is said to feature a large rectangular camera module on the back featuring a triple rear camera setup and LED flash.

These leaked renders appear similar to the recently leaked live images of the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25e. These images suggest that both smartphones could sport a similar exterior.

The Vivo V25 Pro has already arrived in India. Its pricing starts at Rs. 35,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

