Vivo V25e With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V25e is priced at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 30 August 2022 10:47 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V25e has a waterdrop-style notch display

Highlights
  • Vivo V25e comes in two colour options
  • The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery
  • There is a 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the Vivo V25e

Vivo V25e has silently been launched in Malaysia as the company's latest model in its V series lineup. The new Vivo phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and succeeds the Vivo V23e that debuted last year. The Vivo V25e carries a waterdrop-style display notch and triple rear cameras led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. The new handset also includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging. The Vivo V25e has 90Hz refresh rate display and features colour-changing glass panels at the rear. The new model comes as a toned-down version of the Vivo V25 Pro that debuted in India last week.

Vivo V25e price, availability

Price of Vivo V25e has been set at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is currently listed on Vivo's online store in Malaysia. The new model is offered in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

Details about the availability of the Vivo phone in other markets are yet to be announced.

In November last year, Vivo V23e was released in Vietnam with a price tag of VND 8,490,000 (roughly Rs. 27,800) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company recently unveiled the Vivo V25 Pro in India with a price tag of Rs. 35,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage.

Vivo V25e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V25e runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,404) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style notch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The new Vivo V series phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo V25e carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. Further, the phone packs 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Vivo V25e include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It also includes a colour changing rear glass panel.

The Vivo V25e packs a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 159.20×74.20×7.79mm and weighs 183 grams.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2404x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V25e, Vivo V25e Price, Vivo V25e Specifications, Vivo v Series, Vivo V23e, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
