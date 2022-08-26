Technology News
loading

Vivo V25e Surfaces on Geekbench With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM

Vivo V25e has also been reportedly spotted on IMEI and EEC databases.

By Siddhant Chandra |  Updated: 26 August 2022 17:38 IST
Vivo V25e Surfaces on Geekbench With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Vivo V25e is expected to come in Black and Gold colours

Highlights
  • Vivo V25e is believed to be a rebranded Vivo S15e
  • It is said to feature a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS
  • The Vivo V25e may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging

Vivo V25e is expected to soon arrive in India alongside the vanilla Vivo V25. The handset has been previously spotted on IMEI and EEC certification databases. The handset has now seemingly appeared on the Geekbench database as well. It is listed to feature a 2.2Ghz octa-core chipset, which is believed to be a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The listed device includes 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 12. Recent rumours have also suggested that this smartphone may feature a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The Vivo 25e Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone will be powered by a 2.2Ghz octa-core chipset, which is expected to be a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. This Vivo smartphone packs 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 12. This configuration has achieved a single-core score of 539 points and a multi-core score of 1,812 points.

The Vivo smartphone listed on Geekbench bears the model number V2201, which has been previously spotted on the IMEI database and EEC website. The Vivo V25e is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S15e, which has already been launched in China earlier this year.

As per a recent report, the Vivo V25e could feature a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. This smartphone is said to include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Furthermore, live images and design renders of this smartphone have also leaked, suggesting that this smartphone will come in Black and Gold colours. The Vivo V25e is said to sport a waterdrop style notch with thin bezels except for a thick chin. It is likely to feature a rectangular camera module on the back with a triple rear camera setup and LED flash.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S15e

Vivo S15e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1080
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2404 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V25e, Vivo V25e specifications, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Working on Tensor 2 for Google, Exynos 1380 SoC Also In Development: Report

Related Stories

Vivo V25e Surfaces on Geekbench With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  5. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  9. Redmi Note 11SE With Helio G95 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Infinix Note 12 Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Working on Bringing Back New Camera Shortcut for Android App: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Reportedly Gets One UI 5.0 Beta in India; Stable Update Said to Come in October
  3. WhatsApp 2021 Privacy Policy Leaves Users in ‘Take It or Leave It’ Position: Delhi High Court
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix Series to Be Made by the Umbrella Academy Creator Steve Blackman
  5. Vivo V25e Surfaces on Geekbench With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM
  6. Samsung Working on Tensor 2 for Google, Exynos 1380 SoC Also In Development: Report
  7. HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Convertible Laptop Launched in India Alongside New Desktop, Monitor, Webcam: Details
  8. The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  9. DJI Avata FPV Drone With 4K Ultra-Wide Support, Propeller Guards Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App ‘Okto’ Aimed at Widespread Expansion of Web3 in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.