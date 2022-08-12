Technology News
Vivo V25, V25e Alleged Images Spotted Online; May Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report

Vivo V25 will reportedly launch alongside Vivo V25 Pro, which is set to debut in India on August 17.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 12 August 2022 20:16 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Paras Guglani

Sunrise Gold colour option of the Vivo V25 could sport a colour-changing rear panel

Highlights
  • Vivo V25 and V25e could feature a similar exterior design
  • The images only show the rear of the purported Vivo handsets
  • Vivo is yet to announce the launch date for the Vivo V25

Vivo V25 and V25e alleged images have leaked online, according to a report. The images suggest that the two smartphones could feature similar designs. The report added that the two handsets could be launched in two colour options each. One of the colour options of the Vivo V25 will reportedly feature a colour-changing rear panel. The smartphones are said to feature a triple rear camera setup. According to the report, the Vivo V25 will launch in India alongside Vivo V25 Pro, which is set to debut on August 17 at 12pm.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared purported images of the Vivo V25 and the V25e. According to the report, the Vivo V25 could be launched in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colour options. The report added that the Sunrise Gold colour option of the handset could sport a colour-changing rear panel.

According to the report, the Vivo V25e could feature Black and Orange colour options. Both the handsets, may feature similar exterior design features. The alleged images suggest that the handsets could feature a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. The camera modules can be seen protruding from the rear panel. AI Cam can also be seen written on the camera module. The alleged leaked images don't show the front panel of the phones.

Vivo V25 Pro is set to launch in India on August 17 at 12pm. The above mentioned report from the publication suggests that the Vivo V25 can debut in the country alongside its Pro variant. The launch of the Vivo V25 is yet to be confirmed by the company.

As per a recent report, the Vivo V25 and V25 Pro have been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database with the model number V2202 and V2158, respectively. The V25 handset is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. In the past, the Vivo V25e has also been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with the model number V2201.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V25, Vivo V25e, Vivo V25 Pro
LinkedIn Announces Clickable Links, Templates, and New Carousels for Creators

