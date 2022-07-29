Technology News
Vivo V25 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB RAM

Vivo V25 could run on Andorid 12.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 July 2022 17:06 IST
Vivo V25 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB RAM

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y3s (pictured) is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

  • Vivo V25 is expected to launch in India soon
  • The smartphone scored 1,997 points in multi-core testing
  • Vivo V25 could come in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold shades

Vivo V25 launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the Chinese electronic brand. But ahead of it, the handset has reportedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The latest development suggests that the new Vivo V-series phone may soon make its way to markets. The purported Vivo V25 is listed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. As per the alleged Geekbench listing, Vivo V25 could run on Android 12.

An alleged listing on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows that the purported Vivo V25 could run on Android 12 with 8GB of RAM. The handset has reportedly scored 700 points in single-core testing and 1,997 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. The processor in the listing is codenamed MT6877V, which is associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The screenshots of the listing further suggest two high-performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.40GHz and six cores capped at 2.00GHz.

However, the launch of the Vivo V25 has not been confirmed by Vivo yet.

Recently, the India launch date and price details of the Vivo V25 have leaked online. It is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30,000. The smartphone could be unveiled on August 17 or August 18. It is tipped to come in single 8GB RAM and two storage 128GB and 256GB options. It is said to be offered in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold shades.

The Vivo V25 is tipped to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery with either 44W or 66W fast charging. The handset is said to feature a triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. The camera unit could also comprise a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, the phone is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel sensor.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.62-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android
Further reading: Vivo V25, Vivo V25 Specifications, Geekbench, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
