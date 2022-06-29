Vivo V25 is going to launch in India in the third week of August, according to a report. The smartphone is said to launch as the first handset in the Vivo V25 series. Other three smartphones in this series are reportedly going to be the Vivo V25 Pro, the Vivo V25 special edition, and the Vivo V25e that are said to launch in India a few weeks after the Vivo V25 has been unveiled. Moreover, the vanilla Vivo V25 is said to be an upper mid-range smartphone.

Vivo V25 series availability and price in India (expected)

The Vivo V25 launch event is going to take place in India in the third week of August, on either August 17 or 18, according to a report from India Today Tech, citing industry sources, The launch date is said to change depending on the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain situation.

The report also added that the Vivo V25 Pro and a special edition of the Vivo V25 are going to launch in India a weeks after the launch of the vanilla variant. Both these smartphones are said to launch in September.

Another smartphone, the Vivo V25e, is also expected to launch as a part of this series as it has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database with the model number V2202. The smartphone is also rumoured to have been spotted on the EEC website with the same model number.

Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo V25 with a price tag of around Rs. 30,000 and the Vivo V25 Pro with a price tag of around Rs. 40,000, according to a recent report.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications (expected)

The Vivo V25 Pro is tipped to launch in three storage options — 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage model, 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage unit, and 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant. It is expected to feature a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 19:8:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Vivo V25 Pro is said to get a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. At the front, it is expected to get a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch on the display. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo V25 specifications (expected)

Vivo V25 is said to get the same hardware specifications as the Vivo V25 Pro model but with some downgrades. It is tipped to feature a 6.62-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone is expected to either be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The handset is also suggested to get a 4,500mAh battery with either 44W or 66W fast charging. It will likely share the same triple rear camera setup with the Pro model but for the selfie camera, the smartphone can feature a 16-megapixel sensor.