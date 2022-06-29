Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V25 Launch in India Tipped in Third Week of August; Vivo V25 Pro, V25 Special Edition to Launch in September: Report

Vivo V25 Launch in India Tipped in Third Week of August; Vivo V25 Pro, V25 Special Edition to Launch in September: Report

Vivo V25 is expected to launch in India with a price tag of around Rs. 30,000, as per a report.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 29 June 2022 00:49 IST
Vivo V25 Launch in India Tipped in Third Week of August; Vivo V25 Pro, V25 Special Edition to Launch in September: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Paras Guglani

Vivo V25E is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S15e

Highlights
  • Vivo V25 Pro is expected to get a 50-megapixel camera
  • The special edition of the Vivo V25 also expected to launch this year
  • Vivo V25 can get a display with full-HD+ resolution

Vivo V25 is going to launch in India in the third week of August, according to a report. The smartphone is said to launch as the first handset in the Vivo V25 series. Other three smartphones in this series are reportedly going to be the Vivo V25 Pro, the Vivo V25 special edition, and the Vivo V25e that are said to launch in India a few weeks after the Vivo V25 has been unveiled. Moreover, the vanilla Vivo V25 is said to be an upper mid-range smartphone.

Vivo V25 series availability and price in India (expected)

The Vivo V25 launch event is going to take place in India in the third week of August, on either August 17 or 18, according to a report from India Today Tech, citing industry sources, The launch date is said to change depending on the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain situation.

The report also added that the Vivo V25 Pro and a special edition of the Vivo V25 are going to launch in India a weeks after the launch of the vanilla variant. Both these smartphones are said to launch in September.

Another smartphone, the Vivo V25e, is also expected to launch as a part of this series as it has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database with the model number V2202. The smartphone is also rumoured to have been spotted on the EEC website with the same model number.

Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo V25 with a price tag of around Rs. 30,000 and the Vivo V25 Pro with a price tag of around Rs. 40,000, according to a recent report.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications (expected)

The Vivo V25 Pro is tipped to launch in three storage options — 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage model, 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage unit, and 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant. It is expected to feature a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 19:8:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Vivo V25 Pro is said to get a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. At the front, it is expected to get a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch on the display. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo V25 specifications (expected)

Vivo V25 is said to get the same hardware specifications as the Vivo V25 Pro model but with some downgrades. It is tipped to feature a 6.62-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone is expected to either be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The handset is also suggested to get a 4,500mAh battery with either 44W or 66W fast charging. It will likely share the same triple rear camera setup with the Pro model but for the selfie camera, the smartphone can feature a 16-megapixel sensor.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V25, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25 special edition, Vivo V25e, Vivo V25 specifications, Vivo V25 Pro specifications, COVID 19
Mobile Internet Services Suspended Across Rajasthan for 24 Hours to Avoid Communal Tension
Airbnb Permanently Bans Party Events, Breaking Rules May Lead to Account Suspension

Related Stories

Vivo V25 Launch in India Tipped in Third Week of August; Vivo V25 Pro, V25 Special Edition to Launch in September: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  3. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than Predecessor: Report
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 India Launch Tipped
  7. Airbnb Permanently Bans Parties, Notifies Strict Measures for Breaking Rules
  8. Hotwav W10 Rugged Smartphone With 15,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Apple Tipped to Launch a Slew of Hardware Till First Half of 2023: Details
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Allegedly Bags TUV SUD Certification Ahead of July 12 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Couldn't Develop Own 5G Modems in Time, Qualcomm to Remain Supplier for iPhone in 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Meet the 'Zombie Star', Residing in Spiral Galaxy NGC 1309, That Survived Supernova Blast
  3. Airbnb Permanently Bans Party Events, Breaking Rules May Lead to Account Suspension
  4. Vivo V25 Launch in India Tipped in Third Week of August; Vivo V25 Pro, V25 Special Edition to Launch in September: Report
  5. Mobile Internet Services Suspended Across Rajasthan for 24 Hours to Avoid Communal Tension
  6. Indian Education Should Follow Tech-Driven Approach, Initiatives Like Digital University: Dharmendra Pradhan
  7. Climate Tech Firm to Launch DAC Plant in Iceland to Capture CO2 From Air
  8. Non-Earth Like Planets Could Host Life for Billions of Years, Study Suggests
  9. Dizo Buds P Launched in India With 40 Hours Playback Time, IPX4 Water Resistance
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Special New Colour Edition Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.