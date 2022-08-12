Vivo V25 has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database with the model number V2202. The handset was also reportedly listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the same model number. Vivo V25 Pro, Y35, and Y22s have also been listed on the US FCC certification website with the model numbers V2158, V2205, and V2206, respectively. As per an earlier report, the Y22s handset was spotted with the same model number. Vivo had recently announced that it is going to launch the Vivo V25 Pro in India on August 17.

Multiple Vivo smartphones have been listed on the US FCC certification database. The Vivo V25 has been listed with the model number V2202 and the V25 Pro can be seen with the model number V2158.

Two more smartphones from Vivo's Y-series were also spotted. The Vivo Y35 4G was spotted with the model number V2205 and the Y22s handset can be seen with the model number V2206 on the US FCC database. Both the Vivo V-series smartphones, Vivo V25 and V25 Pro, have been listed with 5G network support. However, the Vivo Y-series handsets, Vivo Y35 and Y22s, can be seen with support for only 4G.

Vivo V25 was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number V2202 and 8GB of RAM, same as US FCC database. As per a recent report, the alleged leaked images of the V25 had leaked online. The smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup and come in a gold colour option. The report added that the phone could come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

The Vivo V25 Pro is set to launch in India on August 17 at 12pm. Some specifications of the handset have already been confirmed by the company. The handset features a colour-changing rear panel, a 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

According to an earlier report , the Vivo Y22s has been also spotted with the same model number. The Vivo Y35 4G has also visited the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, and it was listed with the same model number as the US FCC database. The Vivo Y35 4G is expected to soon launch in India, as per the report.