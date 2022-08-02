Vivo 25 Pro will come with a triple rear camera headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor, as per a report. The smartphone is also tipped to come with support for 66W charging. The development comes a few days after the Vivo handset was tipped to feature a colour changing rear panel, with Flourite AG Glass, pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood, and sport a curved AMOLED display. Vivo is yet to officially announce any details related to the smartphone.

Citing industry sources, a report by India Today claimed that the Vivo V25 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is also said to come with a super night mode, likely to capture well-lit images in low light conditions. The secondary camera is claimed to get electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support.

Furthermore, the Vivo V25 Pro is tipped to get a 32-megapixel Eye AF selfie camera. As far as the battery is concerned, the Vivo handset is said to offer support for 66W fast charging. In comparison, the Vivo V23 Pro was launched with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo V25 Pro price, specifications (rumoured)

As per a previous report, the Vivo V25 Pro price in India could be around Rs. 40,000. The smartphone could come with a curved full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and come in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The back panel of the handset is tipped to feature Fluorite AG Glass, which is said to enable colour changing when the back panel is exposed to sunlight.

It is to be noted that the Vivo V25 Pro was said to pack a slightly different set of specifications. A report claimed that the phone will get a 50-megapixel primary lens with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. It was claimed that the handset will get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood and come with support for 80W fast charging.