Vivo V25 Pro price in India starts from Rs. 35,999 for the base 8GB RAM variant.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 August 2022 21:51 IST
Vivo V25 Pro to Go on Sale in India at Midnight: Price, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo V25 Pro sports a colour changing rear panel

Highlights
  • Vivo V25 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
  • The Vivo V25 Pro features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Vivo V25 Pro was launched in India last week and has been available to pre-order since the phone made its debut. The handset is now set to go on sale in the country from midnight on Thursday. There is a special discount offer available for HDFC bank card holders, exchange offers, and more available on the newly launched smartphone. The Vivo V25 Pro's pricing in India starts from Rs. 35,999. It sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. There is a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Vivo V25 Pro price in India, offers, availability

The Vivo V25 Pro is set to go on sale in India from midnight. It will be available on Flipkart and the Vivo India online store. This Vivo smartphone is sold in two configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage — priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. It will be available in Pure Black and Sailing Blue colours.

HDFC bank card holders can get an instant discount of Rs. 3,500 on the purchase of the Vivo V25 Pro. The available exchange offer can grant a discount of up to Rs. 20,000. In addition, there is Rs. 3,000 bonus discount while exchanging select smartphones.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications, features

The Vivo V25 Pro sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (2,376x1,080 pixels) resolution. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that runs on Funtouch OS 12.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Vivo V25 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with the company's Eye Autofocus.

A noteworthy feature of the handset is its colour-changing rear panel. The Vivo V25 Pro packs a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It has an 8.62mm thin body that weighs about 190g.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
