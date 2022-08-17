Vivo V25 Pro has been launched in India on Wednesday with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. The handset supports 5G networks, and runs on Funtouch OS 12. The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart in two colour options. It sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution. For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It packs a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Vivo V25 Pro price in India, availability

Vivo V25 Pro has been priced at Rs. 35,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage has been priced at Rs. 39,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and other reatil channels from August 25 in Pure Black and Sailing Blue colour options.

Customers pre-booking the Vivo V25 Pro will be able to avail a discount of Rs. 3,500 with HDFC Bank credit/ debit card and EMI transactions. They can also avail an additional exchange offer of up to Rs. 3,000.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications

Vivo V25 Pro is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset with support for 5G network. The handset runs on Funtouch OS 12. It sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (2,376x1,080 pixels) resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. For optics, the Vivo V25 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.89 aperture and optical image stabilisation. There is also an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

At the front, the Vivo V25 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with Eye Autofocus and f/2.45 aperture. For connectivity, the smartphone sports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The list of onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, e-compass, and gyroscope.

The Vivo V25 Pro features a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the handset as well. It packs a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The smartphone measures 158.9 x 73.52 x 8.62mm, and weighs about 190g, according to the company. In the box, Vivo has included a charging adapter, a USB Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, and a phone case. One of the unique features of this phone is that it comes with a colour changing rear glass panel.