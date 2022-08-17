Vivo V25 Pro is all set to launch in India today. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese electronics giant has revealed several details about the upcoming Vivo V-series smartphone through multiple teasers online. Most recently, the company confirmed that the Vivo V25 Pro will feature a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel main sensor. It is teased to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is confirmed to flaunt a colour-changing back panel. Alongside the Vivo V25 Pro, the company is expected to unveil the vanilla Vivo V25 model as well.

Vivo V25 Pro launch details

The India launch event of Vivo V25 Pro will begin today (August 17) at 12:00pm IST (noon). The virtual event will be livestreamed via the company's official channels.

Both Vivo and Flipkart have already started teasing the design and specification of the Vivo V25 Pro via dedicated microsites on their websites. Interested users can click the “Notify Me” button on the Flipkart India website to stay up to date with the developments regarding its launch and availability in the country. However, the arrival of the regular Vivo V25 is yet to be confirmed officially.

Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25 price in India (expected)

The Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25 prices in India are yet to be officially revealed, though the handsets are said to come as premium mid-range offerings. As per a recent leak, the Vivo V25 Pro could cost around Rs. 40,000, while the vanilla model is said to be priced around Rs. 30,000.

Another report by Uma Technology via tipster Guglani has revealed that the upcoming V25 Pro will launch in India with two storage options. While the base model, with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, is expected to be priced at Rs 39,999, the smartphone with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option may come at a slightly expensive price of Rs 43,999. The report also shelves out details about the colour options, revealing that the handset is said to come in Sailing Blue and Pure Black colours.

Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25 specifications (expected)

Until now, Vivo has confirmed only a few specifications of the Vivo V25 Pro. The handset is teased to come with a colour-changing back panel with 3D curved screen. It will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The inbuilt RAM in the phone can be expanded up to 8GB as well.

For optics, the Vivo V25 Pro is confirmed to include a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilisation. The smartphone will have a 4,830mAh battery with support for 66W Flash charge.

Vivo is yet to confirm any details regarding the launch of the vanilla Vivo V25. As per past leaks, the phone is expected to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to get the same triple rear camera setup as the Pro model. It will be either powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC or the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The Vivo V25 could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44w or 66W fast charging support.

