Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Teased, to Come With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup

Vivo V25 to sport a colour changing back panel and 4,830mAh battery with 66W charging.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 August 2022 18:54 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V25 Pro to come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V25 Pro will have a colour changing back panel
  • The smartphone will sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Vivo V25 Pro will get MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

Vivo V25 Pro India launch has been teased and the smartphone's key specifications have been teased. Vivo will equip the smartphone with a colour changing back panel and 3D curved screen. The smartphone will sport a 64-megapixel main sensor in the triple rear camera setup. The camera will have optical image stabilisation (OIS) and hybrid image stabilisation alongside a few tricks for night photography. The phone will come with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

Vivo posted a small video on Twitter teasing the India launch of the Vivo V25 series. The smartphone has also been teased by a microsite on Flipkart suggesting that it will be available on (at least) Flipkart when it launched in India. The Vivo V25 series is said to have the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro smartphones.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications

Vivo also teased and revealed some specifications of the Vivo V25 Pro ahead of its launch in India. The smartphone will come with a colour-changing back design and a 3D curved screen. It will sport a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main camera that will support optical image stabilisation. The camera setup will also come with hybrid image stabilisation for vlogging and night videography.

Vivo further confirmed that the Vivo V25 Pro will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The smartphone will pack a 4,830mAh battery with support for 66W Flash charge. The phone will come with a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

A previous report suggested that the smartphone could come with 8GB of RAM, a full-HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch, and run on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 skin on top. The smartphone is said to launch in India during the third week of August.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Hyundai Expects Chip Shortage to Improve by 2023 Amid Ongoing Production Constraints, Company Official Says

