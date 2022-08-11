Technology News
  • Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Set on August 17, Vivo V25 Leaked Image Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup

Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Set on August 17, Vivo V25 Leaked Image Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup

Vivo V25 Pro will sport a curved display with centrally-aligned hole-punch display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 August 2022 15:35 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V25 Pro will come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V25 Pro to get a 120Hz refresh rate on display
  • The phone will be available on Flipkart
  • Vivo V25 Pro to pack 8GB of RAM

Vivo V25 Pro launch in India has been set for August 17, the company has confirmed. The smartphone will come with a colour-changing back panel and is a part of the Vivo V25 series, which is speculated to also include the Vivo V25 as well as Vivo V25e smartphones. The news comes as an image of the Vivo V25 has been leaked suggesting that the smartphone could come in a Gold colour option. The smartphone is also seen with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash.

Vivo announced that the Vivo V25 Pro will make its debut in India on August 17 at 12pm. The company has already confirmed that the phone will get a colour-changing back panel and a 3D curved screen. The phone will get a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood, a 64-megapixel main camera sensor. It will pack a 4,830mAh battery with support for 66W Flash charge.

A previous report suggested that the smartphone could come with 8GB of RAM, a full-HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch, and could run on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 skin on top. However, it is now confirmed via a Flipkart listing that the phone will get a hole-punch display with a centrally aligned cut-out for the front camera. It will have a curved display and will be available on (at least) Flipkart when it launches in India.

The development comes as a Vivo V25 image is leaked online suggesting a gold colour option for the smartphone and a triple rear camera setup. The image is in line with a previous leak that suggested the smartphone will come in Diamond Black colour option, apart from Sunrise Gold variant. As far as the information on the camera is concerned, the phone may come with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor.

Citing tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), a report by UMA Technology suggested that unlike the pro model, the Vivo V25 will have a flat frame design. It will have a protruding camera island that houses two large cameras and a smaller one. The camera module also gets an LED flash. The phone is said to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W or 66W fast charging.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
