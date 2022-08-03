Technology News
  Vivo V25 Pro Could Launch in India on August 17, Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing: Report

Vivo V25 Pro Could Launch in India on August 17, Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing: Report

Vivo V25 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 August 2022 14:49 IST
Vivo V25 Pro Could Launch in India on August 17, Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing: Report

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The Vivo V25 Pro is said to sport a central hole-punch slot

Highlights
  • Vivo V25 Pro is said to sport a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • This handset could go on sale in India on August 25
  • The Vivo V25 was reportedly spotted being used by Virat Kohli

Vivo V25 series is expected to soon launch in India. The series is said to include the regular Vivo V25 and the V25 Pro. Virat Kohli, the company's brand ambassador, was recently spotted with a Vivo handset believed to be the Vivo V25. The company has kept the specifications and launch date of the lineup under wraps for now. However, a recent report suggests that the Vivo V25 Pro could launch in India on August 17. Furthermore, the two handsets have reportedly surfaced on Google Play Console, revealing their key specifications.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V25 Pro will be launched in India on August 17. It is expected to go on sale in the country for the first time on August 25. There was no information regarding the arrival of the vanilla Vivo V25, however, it could launch around the same time in the country. A past report also claimed that the Vivo V25 lineup could launch in India during the third week of August.

Vivo V25 Pro sepcifications

In related news, MySmartPrice recently spotted a Vivo handset bearing the model number V2158 on Google Play Console. It is believed to be the Vivo V25 Pro. The alleged listing indicates that this smartphone could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with a Mali G77 GPU. It could sport a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. The listed handset reportedly featured 8GB of RAM.

A recent report suggested that the phone could also offer 12GB of RAM. The Vivo V25 Pro is said to feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup with OIS. There could be a 32-megapixel Eye AF selfie camera as well.

Vivo V25 specifications

A Vivo smartphone with the model number Vivo 2202 was also reportedly spotted on Google Play Console. It is believed to be the regular Vivo V25. This smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with Mali G68 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It is said to sport a full-HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch. The handset has been reportedly listed to run on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 skin on top.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25 Pro specifications, Vivo V25 Pro India launch, Vivo V25, Vivo V25 specifications, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
