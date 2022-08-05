Technology News
Vivo V25 Pro With Android 12, 12GB RAM Listed on Geekbench

Vivo V25 Pro could launch in India on August 17.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 5 August 2022 10:56 IST
The Vivo V25 Pro is also said to house a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup with OIS

Highlights
  • Vivo V25 Pro price in India could be around Rs. 40,000
  • Vivo V25 Pro has scored 669 in Geekbench's single core test
  • The handset could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

Vivo V25 Pro, the upcoming handset from Vivo, has seemingly made its appearance on Geekbench. A handset with model number vivo V2158, which is said to be the V25 Pro, has been listed on the site. The listing has indicated that the smartphone will run on Android 12 and will come with 12GB RAM. Vivo V25 series is expected to launch soon in India. The series is said to include the regular Vivo V25 and the V25 Pro. A recent report had suggested that the Vivo V25 Pro could launch in India on August 17. The handset also reportedly surfaced on Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications.

A recent Geekbench listing of the Vivo V25 Pro with model number vivo V2158 has indicated that the handset will run on Android 12 and will come with up to 12GB RAM. The handset from Vivo has scored 669 in Geekbench's single core test and 2,268 in the benchmarking sites multi core test. To recall, the Vivo V25 series is expected to launch soon in India.

A recent report had indicated that the Vivo V25 Pro could launch in India on August 17.

Vivo V25 Pro price, sepcifications (expected)

Another report said that the Vivo V25 Pro price in India could be around Rs. 40,000.

The smartphone could come with a curved full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A previous report also mentioned that a handset bearing the model number V2158 was spotted on Google Play Console. It is believed to be the Vivo V25 Pro. The alleged listing indicated that this handset could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with a Mali G77 GPU. It could also feature a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The listed handset reportedly featured 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo V25 Pro is also said to house a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup with OIS. It could also come with a 32-megapixel Eye AF selfie camera.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

