Vivo V25 Tipped to Launch Globally in Two Colour, Storage Options: Report

Vivo V25 is expected to launch in India with a price tag of Rs. 30,000.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 21 July 2022 10:50 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo V25 Pro is said to be a rebranded Vivo S15 Pro 5G (pictured)

  • Vivo V25 is expected to launch globally in August
  • The rumoured Vivo V25 is said to feature 8GB RAM
  • The smartphone may feature a 6.62-inch display

Vivo V25 is reportedly going to launch globally in two storage and colour options. In India, the smartphone is said to debut with different marketing names for the colour options. Vivo is tipped to globally launch the V25 in August and the V25 Pro in September in India. There are said to be four smartphones in the Vivo V25 series. Out of the four, one is expected to not debut in India. Vivo S15 Pro 5G will reportedly launch in India as V25 Pro.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with MobileStalk, has shared the global storage and colour options of the Vivo V25. The handset is expected to feature 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage options. It is expected to come in two colour options called, Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold. The marketing names of the colour options may be different in India, as per the report.

Vivo V25 series price in India, availability (expected)

Vivo V25 is said to launch in India with a price tag of around Rs. 30,000 and the Vivo V25 Pro could come with a price tag of Rs. 40,000, as per a report. Vivo is yet to confirm the price and launch timeline of the two smartphones in India.

Vivo V25 is reportedly going to launch in India in the third week of August, on either August 17 or 18. The launch date can change depending on the COVID-19 and supply chain situation.

According to the MobileStalk report, the Vivo V25 is expected to launch in August globally and the Vivo V25 Pro may launch in India in September. As mentioned above, there are said to be four smartphones in the Vivo V25 series. Apart from Vivo V25 and V25 Pro, there could be a Vivo V25e model as well that was reportedly earlier spotted on the IMEI database with the model number V2202. According to tipster Paras Guglani, there is also going to be a 4G variant of the Vivo V25e as well that will not launch in India.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Vivo V25 Pro is expected to debut in 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and 19:8:9 aspect ratio. It could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. It is expected to get a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front inside a hole-punch on the touchscreen. The smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo V25 specifications (rumoured)

Vivo V25 is said to feature a 6.62-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. It could either be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, or the a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W or 66W fast charging. It is expected to sport the same rear camera setup as the Pro variant. At the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS Earbuds Launched in India, Offer ANC, Up to 31-Hour Playback Time

