Vivo V25 Pro specifications have surfaced online, ahead of the launch of the smartphone. The handset is tipped to feature a colour changing rear panel, with Flourite AG Glass, according to a report. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood and sport a curved AMOLED display. Previous reports suggest that the company's purported handset will make its debut in September in three storage variants. Vivo is yet to officially announce any details related to the smartphone, including pricing and specifications.

A report by MySmartPrice citing industry sources has revealed a few key details of the upcoming Vivo V25 Pro handset, ahead of the launch of the smartphone in the country.

The upcoming Vivo V25 Pro will likely feature the colour-changing technology with Fluorite AG Glass, through which the rear panel of the smartphone will change colours when exposed to sunlight. The report also claims that the smartphone will sport a curved full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The report further claims that the Vivo V25 Pro will powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is an octa-core processor based on the 6nm process. As the chipset comes with 5G support, the smartphone is likely to offer the next-generation connectivity ahead of the rollout of 5G services in India.

Apart from the above-mentioned details, the smartphone has already been tipped to launch in India with a price tag of around Rs. 40,000.

Vivo V25 Pro is also said to be the successor to the Vivo V23 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.