Vivo V25 Pro 5G smartphone could be making its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the company, but the upcoming Vivo V-series handset that is expected to succeed the Vivo V23 Pro 5G recently appeared on multiple websites including the IMEI database and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listings. The Vivo V25 Pro 5G is said to be a rebranded Vivo S15 Pro that was launched in China earlier this week. The Vivo S15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and packs a 120Hz refresh rate display. Other key specifications include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The predecessor Vivo V23 Pro 5G arrived in January in India as a rebranded version of the Vivo S12 Pro. Based on this, a report by Gizchina claims that Vivo S15 Pro 5G may launch as Vivo V25 Pro 5G in India. Recently, the upcoming smartphone had surfaced on the IMEI database with V2158 model number. The smartphone is tipped to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB configurations. However, Vivo has not made any official announcements regarding the India launch of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G.

To recall, the Vivo S15 Pro was introduced in China with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB configuration that carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,600). If the Vivo V25 Pro 5G is indeed a rebrand of the Vivo S15 Pro, we can expect pricing to be in line as well.

Specifications of the upcoming Vivo V25 Pro 5G could be similar to that of the Vivo S15 Pro. The Vivo S15 Pro features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor. The handset packs 256GB of storage and includes a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.